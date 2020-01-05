Saints News Network
Saints Game Live Blog: Vikings vs. Saints - NFC Wild Card Game

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings Live Game Blog and Thread from the Saints News Network.

Saints Gameday - Vikings
Courtesy Bucky Designs

The Saints Inactive Report by SNN's John Hendrix:

Saints Inactive Report - Wild Card Round

John Hendrix

The New Orleans Saints already ruled out two players on their final injury report ahead of their Wild Card showdown with the Minnesota Vikings. A look at the inactive report.

Coaching Edge: Mike Zimmer vs. Sean Payton?

Aaron S. Miller

Sean Payton and his New Orleans Saints face a familiar foe in Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota Vikings. Let's get to know the opposing head coach and understand how he might influence the Vikings vs. Saints NFC Wild Card contest.

3 Keys to Victory for Saints vs. Vikings

Kyle T. Mosley

Three keys to victory for the New Orleans Saints to defeat the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round.

Saints X-Factors in the NFC Wildcard Game

Bob Rose

These New Orleans players will play a major role in the team's playoff success

Vikings vs. Saints Pregame Report - Wild Card Weekend

John Hendrix

The Saints and Vikings meet for the fifth time in the postseason, but just the second time in the Wild Card round.

The Saints and the Wild Card Playoff Round

John Hendrix

The Saints make their 10th Wild Card postseason appearance, with Sean Payton sitting at 3-1.

Saints Players selected to AP NFL All-Pro Team in 2019

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints had four players selected to The Associated Press NFL All-Pro First Team and two the second-team rosters. The players are WR Michael Thomas (Unanimous), RT Ryan Ramczyk, LB Demario Davis, KR/PR Deonte Harris (only Rookie), DE Cam Jordan, ST J.T. Gray.

Antonio Brown burns Saints and calls Workout a Publicity Stunt

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints and Sean Payton attacked by Antonio Brown by calling the workout last week as a "publicity stunt".

Drew Brees will Overcome the NFL 100 All-Time Snub

Kyle T. Mosley

Drew Brees will overcome the NFL 100 All-Time Team snub and focus on leading the New Orleans Saints back to the Super Bowl.

4 Downs: Four Storylines from the Saints Regular Season Finale

Bob Rose

New Orleans heads into the postseason riding a wave of momentum