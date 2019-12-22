New Orleans Saints All-Time 100 Team
The NFL Network is presenting its NFL All-Time 100 Team gave us the idea to present the Saints players from the 53 seasons of franchises' existence. Our selections to the All-Time 100 New Orleans Saints players team by Saints News Network. The list includes the top players and some honorable mentions:
QUARTERBACKS
- Drew Brees - QB
- Aaron Brooks - QB
- Archie Manning - QB
- Bobby Hebert - QB
- Jim Everett - QB
- Billy Kilmer - QB
- Gary Cuozzo - QB
RUNNING BACKS
- Deuce McAllister - RB
- Mark Ingram - RB
- Pierre Thomas - RB
- Reggie Bush - RB
- Alvin Kamara - RB
- Chuck Muncie - RB
- George Rogers - RB
- Ricky Williams - RB
- Tony Galbreath - RB
- Dalton Hillard - RB
- Rueben Mayes - RB
- Chris Ivory - RB
- Craig Heywood - RB
- Darren Sproles - RB
- Jim Taylor - RB
WIDE RECEIVERS
- Michael Thomas - WR
- Eric Martin - WR
- Marques Colston - WR
- Lance Moore - WR
- Devery Henderson - WR
- Joe Horn - WR
- Wes Chandler - WR
- Robert Meachem - WR
- Danny Abramowicz - WR
- Hoby Brenner - WR
- Quinn Early - WR
- Brandin Cooks - WR
- Kenny Stills - WR
- Eddie Kennison - WR
- Guido Merkens – WR
TIGHT ENDS
- Jimmy Graham – TE
- Jeremy Shockey - TE
- Henry Childs - TE
- Jared Cook - TE
- Benjamin Watson - TE
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN
- Willie Roaf – T
- Terron Armstead - T
- Ryan Ramczyk - T
- Jermon Bushrod - OL
- Kyle Turley - OL
- Jahri Evans - G
- Carl Nicks - G
- LeCharles Bentley - C
- Jonathan Goodwin - C
- Max Unger - C
- Zach Strief - T
- Jon Stinchcomb - OL
- Stan Brock - OL
- Jim Dombrowski - OL
- Brad Edelmann - OL
- Joel Hilgenberg -OL
- Jerry Fontenot – C/OL
- Ben Grubbs - G
- Larry Warford - G
- Andrus Peat – G
- Steve Trapilo – G
- Steve Korte - C
LINEBACKERS
- Rickey Jackson - LB
- Pat Swilling – LB
- Vaughan Johnson - LB
- Sam Mills - LB
- Jonathan Vilma - LB
- Demario Davis - LB
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN
- Will Smith - DE
- Charles Grant - DE
- Joe Johnson -DE
- Sheldon Rankins - DL
- LeRoi Glover - DL
- Frank Warren - DL
- Darren Howard - DE
- Cam Jordan – DE
- Bob Pollard – DL
- Derland Moore - DL
- Renaldo Turnbull - DE
- Wayne Martin - DE
DEFENSIVE BACKS
- Marshon Lattimore - CB
- Mike McKenzie - CB
- Jabari Greer - CB
- Brett Maxie - S
- Sammy Knight -S
- Dave Waymer - S
- Tyrone Hughes – CB/ST
- Toi Cook - CB
- Delvin Breaux - CB
- Tracy Porter - CB
- Keenan Lewis - CB
- Darren Sharper - S
- Malcolm Jenkins - S
- Roman Harper - S
SPECIAL TEAMS/ SPECIALIST
- Morten Anderson - K
- Thomas Morstead – P
- Taysom Hill – ST & Offense
HONORABLE MENTION
- Jeff Faine - C
- Teddy Bridgewater - QB
- Billie Joe Tolliver - QB
- Josh Hill - TE
- Hokie Gajan – FB
- Jake Delhomme – QB
- Kenny Stabler – QB
- Michael Haynes - WR
- Tommy Barnhardt – P
- Michael Lewis – PR
- Garrett Harley – K
- Jeff Blake – QB
- Mel Gray – KR
- Willie Snead – WR
- Fred McAfee – ST
- Steve Gleason – ST
- Scott Shanle – LB
- Scott Fujita OLB
- Sedrick Ellis – DT
- Bobby McCray – DE
- David Thomas - TE
- John Gilliam - WR
