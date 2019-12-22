New Orleans Saints All-Time 100 Team

Saints News Network
Kyle T. Mosley
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Network is presenting its NFL All-Time 100 Team gave us the idea to present the Saints players from the 53 seasons of franchises' existence.   Our selections to the All-Time 100 New Orleans Saints players team by Saints News Network.  The list includes the top players and some honorable mentions:

QUARTERBACKS

  • Drew Brees - QB
  • Aaron Brooks - QB 
  • Archie Manning - QB 
  • Bobby Hebert - QB 
  • Jim Everett - QB 
  • Billy Kilmer - QB 
  • Gary Cuozzo - QB 

RUNNING BACKS

  • Deuce McAllister - RB
  • Mark Ingram - RB 
  • Pierre Thomas - RB 
  • Reggie Bush - RB 
  • Alvin Kamara - RB 
  • Chuck Muncie - RB 
  • George Rogers - RB 
  • Ricky Williams - RB 
  • Tony Galbreath - RB 
  • Dalton Hillard - RB 
  • Rueben Mayes - RB 
  • Chris Ivory - RB 
  • Craig Heywood - RB 
  • Darren Sproles - RB 
  • Jim Taylor - RB 

WIDE RECEIVERS

  • Michael Thomas - WR
  • Eric Martin - WR 
  • Marques Colston - WR 
  • Lance Moore - WR 
  • Devery Henderson - WR 
  • Joe Horn - WR 
  • Wes Chandler - WR 
  • Robert Meachem - WR 
  • Danny Abramowicz - WR 
  • Hoby Brenner - WR 
  • Lance Moore - WR 
  • Quinn Early - WR 
  • Brandin Cooks - WR 
  • Kenny Stills - WR 
  • Eddie Kennison - WR 
  • Guido Merkens – WR 

TIGHT ENDS

  • Jimmy Graham – TE
  • Jeremy Shockey - TE 
  • Henry Childs - TE 
  • Jared Cook - TE 
  • Benjamin Watson - TE

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN 

  • Willie Roaf – T
  • Terron Armstead - T 
  • Ryan Ramczyk - T 
  • Jermon Bushrod - OL 
  • Kyle Turley - OL 
  • Jahri Evans - G 
  • Carl Nicks - G 
  • LeCharles Bentley - C 
  • Jonathan Goodwin - C 
  • Max Unger - C  
  • Zach Strief - T 
  • Jon Stinchcomb - OL 
  • Stan Brock - OL 
  • Jim Dombrowski - OL 
  • Brad Edelmann - OL 
  • Joel Hilgenberg -OL 
  • Jerry Fontenot – C/OL 
  • Ben Grubbs - G 
  • Larry Warford - G 
  • Andrus Peat – G 
  • Steve Trapilo – G 
  • Steve Korte - C

LINEBACKERS

  • Rickey Jackson - LB 
  • Pat Swilling – LB 
  • Vaughan Johnson - LB 
  • Sam Mills - LB 
  • Jonathan Vilma - LB
  • Demario Davis - LB 

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

  • Will Smith - DE  
  • Charles Grant - DE 
  • Joe Johnson -DE 
  • Sheldon Rankins - DL 
  • LeRoi Glover - DL 
  • Frank Warren - DL 
  • Darren Howard - DE 
  • Cam Jordan – DE 
  • Bob Pollard – DL 
  • Derland Moore - DL 
  • Renaldo Turnbull - DE
  • Wayne Martin -  DE

DEFENSIVE BACKS

  • Marshon Lattimore - CB  
  • Mike McKenzie - CB 
  • Jabari Greer - CB 
  • Brett Maxie - S 
  • Sammy Knight -S 
  • Dave Waymer - S 
  • Tyrone Hughes – CB/ST 
  • Toi Cook - CB 
  • Delvin Breaux - CB 
  • Tracy Porter - CB 
  • Keenan Lewis - CB 
  • Darren Sharper - S 
  • Malcolm Jenkins - S 
  • Roman Harper - S 
Gleason-Jackson-Anderson

SPECIAL TEAMS/ SPECIALIST

  • Morten Anderson - K  
  • Thomas Morstead – P 
  • Taysom Hill – ST & Offense 

HONORABLE MENTION

  • Jeff Faine - C
  • Teddy Bridgewater - QB 
  • Billie Joe Tolliver - QB 
  • Josh Hill - TE
  • Hokie Gajan – FB 
  • Jake Delhomme – QB 
  • Kenny Stabler – QB 
  • Michael Haynes - WR 
  • Tommy Barnhardt – P 
  • Michael Lewis – PR 
  • Garrett Harley – K
  • Jeff Blake – QB 
  • Mel Gray – KR 
  • Willie Snead – WR 
  • Fred McAfee – ST 
  • Steve Gleason – ST 
  • Scott Shanle – LB 
  • Scott Fujita OLB 
  • Sedrick Ellis – DT 
  • Bobby McCray – DE 
  • David Thomas - TE 
  • John Gilliam - WR

Let us know you thoughts on the list and who may be your favorite Saints player(s).

