New Orleans Saints All-Time 100 Team

The NFL Network is presenting its NFL All-Time 100 Team gave us the idea to present the Saints players from the 53 seasons of franchises' existence. Our selections to the All-Time 100 New Orleans Saints players team by Saints News Network. The list includes the top players and some honorable mentions:

QUARTERBACKS

Drew Brees - QB

Aaron Brooks - QB

Archie Manning - QB

Bobby Hebert - QB

Jim Everett - QB

Billy Kilmer - QB

Gary Cuozzo - QB

RUNNING BACKS

Deuce McAllister - RB

Mark Ingram - RB

Pierre Thomas - RB

Reggie Bush - RB

Alvin Kamara - RB

Chuck Muncie - RB

George Rogers - RB

Ricky Williams - RB

Tony Galbreath - RB

Dalton Hillard - RB

Rueben Mayes - RB

Chris Ivory - RB

Craig Heywood - RB

Darren Sproles - RB

Jim Taylor - RB

WIDE RECEIVERS

Michael Thomas - WR

Eric Martin - WR

Marques Colston - WR

Lance Moore - WR

Devery Henderson - WR

Joe Horn - WR

Wes Chandler - WR

Robert Meachem - WR

Danny Abramowicz - WR

Hoby Brenner - WR

Quinn Early - WR

Brandin Cooks - WR

Kenny Stills - WR

Eddie Kennison - WR

Guido Merkens – WR

TIGHT ENDS

Jimmy Graham – TE

Jeremy Shockey - TE

Henry Childs - TE

Jared Cook - TE

Benjamin Watson - TE

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

Willie Roaf – T

Terron Armstead - T

Ryan Ramczyk - T

Jermon Bushrod - OL

Kyle Turley - OL

Jahri Evans - G

Carl Nicks - G

LeCharles Bentley - C

Jonathan Goodwin - C

Max Unger - C

Zach Strief - T

Jon Stinchcomb - OL

Stan Brock - OL

Jim Dombrowski - OL

Brad Edelmann - OL

Joel Hilgenberg -OL

Jerry Fontenot – C/OL

Ben Grubbs - G

Larry Warford - G

Andrus Peat – G

Steve Trapilo – G

Steve Korte - C

LINEBACKERS

Rickey Jackson - LB

Pat Swilling – LB

Vaughan Johnson - LB

Sam Mills - LB

Jonathan Vilma - LB

Demario Davis - LB

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

Will Smith - DE

Charles Grant - DE

Joe Johnson -DE

Sheldon Rankins - DL

LeRoi Glover - DL

Frank Warren - DL

Darren Howard - DE

Cam Jordan – DE

Bob Pollard – DL

Derland Moore - DL

Renaldo Turnbull - DE

Wayne Martin - DE

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Marshon Lattimore - CB

Mike McKenzie - CB

Jabari Greer - CB

Brett Maxie - S

Sammy Knight -S

Dave Waymer - S

Tyrone Hughes – CB/ST

Toi Cook - CB

Delvin Breaux - CB

Tracy Porter - CB

Keenan Lewis - CB

Darren Sharper - S

Malcolm Jenkins - S

Roman Harper - S

SPECIAL TEAMS/ SPECIALIST

Morten Anderson - K

Thomas Morstead – P

Taysom Hill – ST & Offense

HONORABLE MENTION

Jeff Faine - C

Teddy Bridgewater - QB

Billie Joe Tolliver - QB

Josh Hill - TE

Hokie Gajan – FB

Jake Delhomme – QB

Kenny Stabler – QB

Michael Haynes - WR

Tommy Barnhardt – P

Michael Lewis – PR

Garrett Harley – K

Jeff Blake – QB

Mel Gray – KR

Willie Snead – WR

Fred McAfee – ST

Steve Gleason – ST

Scott Shanle – LB

Scott Fujita OLB

Sedrick Ellis – DT

Bobby McCray – DE

David Thomas - TE

John Gilliam - WR

Let us know you thoughts on the list and who may be your favorite Saints player(s).

