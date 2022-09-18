Saints-Bucs Halftime Report | Week 2

New Orleans Saints-Tampa Bay Buccaneers halftime report for the NFC South battle of the division's top two teams.

Saints lead the series 39-21.

Winston is playing with 4 fractured ribs.

No Alvin Kamara due to injury.

Saints 1st Drive

Ingram picks up two early Saints first downs.

7 yards by Tony Jones

Winston to Thomas for 1st down for 13 yards, tackled by Winfield Jr.

Ingram on the 1st down rush for 3 yards.

Hill power lead draw goes for a first down. 13 yard gain at the 17 yard line.

Winston to Jones. Now a 3rd and 5 for the first down.

Winston to Olave was incomplete. 4th and 5,

Wil Lutz for the 33-yard FG attempt. is successful

New Orleans 3, Tampa Bay 0

Drive: 11 plays, 63 yards 5:58 sec

Score: Saints 3, Bucs 0

Bucs 1st Drive

The Who Dat Nation is loud and boisterous.

Jordan tackles Fournette for no gain.

Werner breaks up the Brady pass.

QB Brady to WR Miller for a 1st down for 23 yard gain.

Saints rush defense is playing Fournette well early. 1 yard gain.

Brady to Gage for a 3rd and 6 at the 48 of the Saints.

Mike Evans snagged a Brady pass for a first down.

Crowd noise reached 100.8 decibels

Justin Evans is getting the Brady treatment as a rookie. WR Gage for 6 yards.

Brady fumbles the football. Saints recovers by LB Demario Davis.

LT Wirfs tackled Davis at the 25-yard line.

Saints 2nd Drive

Washington for 3 yards. Tackled by former Saints DT A. Hicks.

Unnecessary roughness call extends the drive for New Orleans. The Neal hit Winston while he was in the grasp of David's sack.

New Orleans is trying to establish the run with Ingram. 3 yard on the play.

Ingram stopped by Hicks.

Hill run is stuffed.

4th down.

Blake Gillikin punts for 35 yards. Bucs fair catch at the 23-yard line.

First-Quarter Score

Saints 3, Bucs 0

Saints led in time of possession and yardage in the first quarter.

Bucs 2nd Drive

Brady and the Bucs have a 3rd down attempt.

Again picking on Saints DB Evans.

Fournette for 13 yards, runs over Tyrann Mathieu. Not so friendly St. Aug/LSU on St. Aug/LSU crime on the run by Fournette.

Incomplete to White. Werner's 2nd pass break up.

4th down and short.

Bucs going for it on 4th down.

Fournette was stopped short of the first down. Good penetration by the Saints defensive line. Street and Granderson combined for the tackle on Fournette.

Saints 3rd Drive

2nd and 9.

Winston dumps off to Ingram.

3rd and 6 from the 13-yard line.

Winston overthrows Chris Olave. Contact from the Bucs defensive back is disregarded by the refs.

Gillikin punts for 54 yards to Darden.

Bucs 3rd Drive

2nd and 8. Brady being pressured by the Saints again.

False start on the right tackle, No. 78 Tristian Wirfs

Saints defense stops the drive with a 3 and out.

Saints 4th Drive

New Orleans is backed-up at their 7-yard line.

Olave couldn't hold on to Winston's pass. Off his fingertips.

Dangerous pass to Michael Thomas was deflected, almost intercepted.

Winston to Thomas for a first down. 13-yard gain. 29 yard line.

Tony Jones Jr for 6 yards. 2nd and 4 at the 26.

PI on Thomas. 2nd and 14

Landry's first catch for 5 yards.

3rd and 9

Neutral zone infraction on Devin White. 5-yard penalty. 3rd down and 5.

Winston connects with Olave for 8 yards. 1st down.

Winston misses on Olave deep. A little long.

Mark Ingram barrels down the Bucs defensive line for 6 yards.

3rd and 4 at 39.

Winston fumbled from being tackled from behind by Barrett. New Orleans recovers. 4th down.

False start on No. 53 Baun.

4th and 9 at the 34.

Gillikin punts for 53 yards. Bucs 1st down at 9 yard line.

Bucs 4th Drive

FANS ARE LOUDER!

False start

2 yards from Fournette

2nd and 13.

Brady completes pass. Werner tackles. 3rd and 9.

2:00 MINUTE WARNING

Brady's pass incomplete to Russell Gage. 4th and 9

Harty to receive. He lost yardage of six avoiding the Bucs.

Saints 5th Drive

Winston to Landry. Gain of 3.

2nd and 7

Winston to Juwan Johnson. 3rd and 5 yards.

Personal foul. Olave was tackled a yard short of the first down. David PI.

Chris Olave for a six yard catch. Saints at the 39 yard line.

Pass late to Michael Thomas. Ryan pass break up.

Winston took on Winfield with a hard tackle. DECISION TIME FOR DENNIS ALLEN.

Lutz would be for over 50 yards.

4th and 9 from the 44.

Injury Update: Akiem Hicks has a foot injury. Questionable to return.

HALFTIME SCORE

Saints 3, Bucs 0