Saints-Bucs Halftime Report | Week 2
New Orleans Saints-Tampa Bay Buccaneers halftime report.
New Orleans Saints-Tampa Bay Buccaneers halftime report for the NFC South battle of the division's top two teams.
- Saints lead the series 39-21.
- Winston is playing with 4 fractured ribs.
- No Alvin Kamara due to injury.
Saints 1st Drive
- Ingram picks up two early Saints first downs.
- 7 yards by Tony Jones
- Winston to Thomas for 1st down for 13 yards, tackled by Winfield Jr.
- Ingram on the 1st down rush for 3 yards.
- Hill power lead draw goes for a first down. 13 yard gain at the 17 yard line.
- Winston to Jones. Now a 3rd and 5 for the first down.
- Winston to Olave was incomplete. 4th and 5,
- Wil Lutz for the 33-yard FG attempt. is successful
- New Orleans 3, Tampa Bay 0
- Drive: 11 plays, 63 yards 5:58 sec
Score: Saints 3, Bucs 0
Bucs 1st Drive
- The Who Dat Nation is loud and boisterous.
- Jordan tackles Fournette for no gain.
- Werner breaks up the Brady pass.
- QB Brady to WR Miller for a 1st down for 23 yard gain.
- Saints rush defense is playing Fournette well early. 1 yard gain.
- Brady to Gage for a 3rd and 6 at the 48 of the Saints.
- Mike Evans snagged a Brady pass for a first down.
- Crowd noise reached 100.8 decibels
- Justin Evans is getting the Brady treatment as a rookie. WR Gage for 6 yards.
- Brady fumbles the football. Saints recovers by LB Demario Davis.
- LT Wirfs tackled Davis at the 25-yard line.
Saints 2nd Drive
- Washington for 3 yards. Tackled by former Saints DT A. Hicks.
- Unnecessary roughness call extends the drive for New Orleans. The Neal hit Winston while he was in the grasp of David's sack.
- New Orleans is trying to establish the run with Ingram. 3 yard on the play.
- Ingram stopped by Hicks.
- Hill run is stuffed.
- 4th down.
- Blake Gillikin punts for 35 yards. Bucs fair catch at the 23-yard line.
First-Quarter Score
Saints 3, Bucs 0
Saints led in time of possession and yardage in the first quarter.
Bucs 2nd Drive
- Brady and the Bucs have a 3rd down attempt.
- Again picking on Saints DB Evans.
- Fournette for 13 yards, runs over Tyrann Mathieu. Not so friendly St. Aug/LSU on St. Aug/LSU crime on the run by Fournette.
- Incomplete to White. Werner's 2nd pass break up.
- 4th down and short.
- Bucs going for it on 4th down.
- Fournette was stopped short of the first down. Good penetration by the Saints defensive line. Street and Granderson combined for the tackle on Fournette.
Saints 3rd Drive
- 2nd and 9.
- Winston dumps off to Ingram.
- 3rd and 6 from the 13-yard line.
- Winston overthrows Chris Olave. Contact from the Bucs defensive back is disregarded by the refs.
- Gillikin punts for 54 yards to Darden.
Bucs 3rd Drive
- 2nd and 8. Brady being pressured by the Saints again.
- False start on the right tackle, No. 78 Tristian Wirfs
- Saints defense stops the drive with a 3 and out.
Saints 4th Drive
- New Orleans is backed-up at their 7-yard line.
- Olave couldn't hold on to Winston's pass. Off his fingertips.
- Dangerous pass to Michael Thomas was deflected, almost intercepted.
- Winston to Thomas for a first down. 13-yard gain. 29 yard line.
- Tony Jones Jr for 6 yards. 2nd and 4 at the 26.
- PI on Thomas. 2nd and 14
- Landry's first catch for 5 yards.
- 3rd and 9
- Neutral zone infraction on Devin White. 5-yard penalty. 3rd down and 5.
- Winston connects with Olave for 8 yards. 1st down.
- Winston misses on Olave deep. A little long.
- Mark Ingram barrels down the Bucs defensive line for 6 yards.
- 3rd and 4 at 39.
- Winston fumbled from being tackled from behind by Barrett. New Orleans recovers. 4th down.
- False start on No. 53 Baun.
- 4th and 9 at the 34.
- Gillikin punts for 53 yards. Bucs 1st down at 9 yard line.
Bucs 4th Drive
- FANS ARE LOUDER!
- False start
- 2 yards from Fournette
- 2nd and 13.
- Brady completes pass. Werner tackles. 3rd and 9.
- 2:00 MINUTE WARNING
- Brady's pass incomplete to Russell Gage. 4th and 9
- Harty to receive. He lost yardage of six avoiding the Bucs.
Saints 5th Drive
- Winston to Landry. Gain of 3.
- 2nd and 7
- Winston to Juwan Johnson. 3rd and 5 yards.
- Personal foul. Olave was tackled a yard short of the first down. David PI.
- Chris Olave for a six yard catch. Saints at the 39 yard line.
- Pass late to Michael Thomas. Ryan pass break up.
- Winston took on Winfield with a hard tackle. DECISION TIME FOR DENNIS ALLEN.
- Lutz would be for over 50 yards.
- 4th and 9 from the 44.
Injury Update: Akiem Hicks has a foot injury. Questionable to return.