Another colossal collapse by the New Orleans Saints allowed Tampa Bay to rally and record a 17-16 victory. Tom Brady and the Bucs trailed by 13 points in the 4th quarter at 16-3.

Dec 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

"Disappointed that we lost the game that we had a chance to win," Dennis Allen told reporters after the defeat. "We gave ourselves every opportunity and didn't get it done...frustrating."

For weeks after losses, Allen has repeated the same sentiments of falling short on execution, not converting third downs, and "we have to look at the tape, and "get things corrected."

New Orleans is eliminated from postseason contention with the loss to Tampa Bay and sits in the cellar of the NFC South.

Carmichael's offensive strategy is conservative and has led the Saints to miss a golden chance of leading the division into the bye week.

Back to the 4th quarter.

A series of puzzling play calls by Pete Carmichael, and a defensive blunder by Paulson Adebo contributed to another 4th quarter comeback by Tom Brady to eclipse Peyton Manning's record at 44.

Andy Dalton proved he could manage the Saints on the verge of a victory but could not mount a game-winning drive in his career.

Brady demonstrated how to lose for three-quarters and then masterfully rally his team to a win - this is not Andy Dalton. At least Winston has that ability, even with the Bucs. Unfortunately, he wasn't on the field to demonstrate his method.

New Orleans had the football on three possessions in the fourth stanza and netted 71 yards of offense with a field goal and two punts.

The final drive before handing the ball to Brady was for -7 yards and took only 31 seconds off the game clock.

Dec 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (29) scores a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints to tie the game during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Failing to melt more time and forcing the Bucs to call their final timeout was another poor decision by the Saints.

Next, Gillikin had his poorest punt of the night to give the football back to Tampa Bay. He led them on an 11-play, 73-yard touchdown drive to lead 17-16 with 3 seconds remaining.

"It stings. It sucks," Dennis Allen said. "We gotta be more consistent."

The time for consistency has ended. As well as "playing well enough to win." The time to evaluate the Saints' future is what remains of this season.

Losing for players and coaches isn't easy to digest and is even less palatable for fans.

After this late bye week, New Orleans must show a strong finish. As WWL's Mike Detillier once said, "management has to consider making changes."

I agree.