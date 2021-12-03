Saints-Cowboys Halftime Report
New Orleans Saints-Dallas Cowboys halftime report on statistics, injuries, and notes in the first-half action.
Saints Drives
- Saints first drive was stalled
- Hill in the first two drives: 5/7 passes, 35 yards, 82.4 QBR
- 1-3 on third downs and 2 first downs
- 7 plays, 32 yards, 2:41 - missed FG
- 2nd drive, 56-yard field goal attempt missed by Maher.
- Taysom Hill misfires on two-consecutive passes in New Orleans' third drive
- Attempted to throw to seven targets
- Time of Possession: 6:53 (3 drives)
- Taysom Hill leads at seven-play, 80 yards, in 3:05. He threw a touchdown pass to Lil' Jordan Humphrey.
Cowboys 7, Saints 7 at 12:54 in 2nd Qtr.
- T.Hill pass deep left intended for K.Stills INTERCEPTED by J.Kearse at DAL 5. J.Kearse ran ob at DAL 5 for no gain.
- Turnover!
Cowboys Drives
- Saints defense stops the Cowboys on their first drive.
- Saints defense prevents Prescott from completing the a 4th and 2 to WR Lamb.
- After two drives, Prescott is 3/6 for 15 yards, 56.2 QBR.
- Gallup over Roby for touchdown.
- Drive: 6 plays, 85 yards, in 3:16
Cowboys 7, Saints 0 at 0:59 in 1st Qtr.
- 7 plays, 48 yards, 3:50
- FG successful
Cowboys 10, Saints 7 at 9:04 in 2nd Qtr.
- PJ Williams sacks Prescott to stop with 6:14 remaining in the first half.
- Anger and Gilikin are booming punts.
- Anger had a 59-yarder.
FINAL DRIVE
- Critical penalty by Paulson Adebo on 3rd down extends the final drive of the half by the Cowboys.
- Schultz caught a first down on the six-yard line over Malcolm Jenkins. 16 seconds remaining.
- (:04) G.Zuerlein 34 yard field goal is GOOD
HALFTIME SCORE: Cowboys 13, Saints 7
STANDOUT PLAYERS
Saints
- Taysom Hill: 12/21, 144 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 74.3 QBR; 2 rushes, 12 yards
- L. Humphrey, 2 rec, 49 yards, 1 TD
- M. Ingram: 6 rushes, 12 yards
- N. Vannett: 2 rec, 42 yards
Cowboys
- Dak Prescott: 19/24, 177 yards, 1 TD
- A. Cooper: 2 rec, 41 yards
- E. Elliott: 5 rushes, 12 yards
- C. Lamb: 2 rec, 41 yards; 1 rush, 33 yards
- M. Gallup: 3 rec, 23 yards