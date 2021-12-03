Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Saints-Cowboys Halftime Report

    New Orleans Saints-Dallas Cowboys halftime report on statistics, injuries, and notes in the first-half action.
    Saints Drives

    • Saints first drive was stalled
    • Hill in the first two drives: 5/7 passes, 35 yards, 82.4 QBR
    • 1-3 on third downs and 2 first downs
    • 7 plays, 32 yards, 2:41 - missed FG
    • 2nd drive, 56-yard field goal attempt missed by Maher.
    • Taysom Hill misfires on two-consecutive passes in New Orleans' third drive
    • Attempted to throw to seven targets
    • Time of Possession: 6:53 (3 drives)
    • Taysom Hill leads at seven-play, 80 yards, in 3:05.  He threw a touchdown pass to Lil' Jordan Humphrey.

    Cowboys 7, Saints 7 at 12:54 in 2nd Qtr.

    • T.Hill pass deep left intended for K.Stills INTERCEPTED by J.Kearse at DAL 5. J.Kearse ran ob at DAL 5 for no gain. 
    • Turnover!
    USATSI_17275033

    Cowboys Drives

    • Saints defense stops the Cowboys on their first drive.
    • Saints defense prevents Prescott from completing the a 4th and 2 to WR Lamb.
    • After two drives, Prescott is 3/6 for 15 yards, 56.2 QBR.
    • Gallup over Roby for touchdown.
    • Drive: 6 plays, 85 yards, in 3:16

    Cowboys 7, Saints 0 at 0:59 in 1st Qtr.

    • 7 plays, 48 yards, 3:50 
    • FG successful

    Cowboys 10, Saints 7 at 9:04 in 2nd Qtr.

    • PJ Williams sacks Prescott to stop with 6:14 remaining in the first half.
    • Anger and Gilikin are booming punts.
    • Anger had a 59-yarder.

    FINAL DRIVE 

    • Critical penalty by Paulson Adebo on 3rd down extends the final drive of the half by the Cowboys.
    • Schultz caught a first down on the six-yard line over Malcolm Jenkins. 16 seconds remaining.
    • (:04) G.Zuerlein 34 yard field goal is GOOD

    HALFTIME SCORE:  Cowboys 13, Saints 7

    STANDOUT PLAYERS

    Saints

    • Taysom Hill: 12/21, 144 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 74.3 QBR; 2 rushes, 12 yards
    • L. Humphrey, 2 rec, 49 yards, 1 TD
    • M. Ingram: 6 rushes, 12 yards
    • N. Vannett: 2 rec, 42 yards

    Cowboys

    • Dak Prescott: 19/24, 177 yards,  1 TD
    • A. Cooper: 2 rec, 41 yards
    • E. Elliott: 5 rushes, 12 yards
    • C. Lamb: 2 rec, 41 yards;  1 rush, 33 yards
    • M. Gallup: 3 rec, 23 yards

