Saints-Falcons Halftime Report

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons halftime report from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Drake London

Falcons 1st Drive

  • Mariota extending plays on rollouts against the Saints defense.  
  • Picks up 3 first downs
  • Mariota once again uses his legs and outruns Cam Jordan.  3rd and short.
  • Ineligible man down field.  Saints force a K Koo 54-yard field goal attempt.
  • Attempt successful by Koo
  • Drive: 10 plays, 40 yards, 10:40 off the clock.

Score: Saints 0, Falcons 3

Winston

Saints 1st Drive

  • Saints start their offense at the 25 yard line.
  • Handoff to Alvin Kamara for one yard.
  • Winston runs for six yards.  3rd and 3 to go.
  • Pass to TE Johnson was incomplete.  Official missed a hold on the play.
  • Gilikin punts.

Falcons 2nd Drive

  • First down at the 21 yard line.
  • Injured Falcons player is D. Williams after Cam Jordan tackles him.  His own player fell on his leg.
  • Errant pass by Mariota.
  • Marcus Maye slams  Zaccheaus to the turf.
  • Deonte Harty catches the 51-yard punt at the 23-yard line.

Saints 2nd Drive

  • Taysom Hill runs for 57 yards
  • Winston to Johnson Incomplete in the endzone
  • Taysom Hill 11 yard touchdown run off the right end.
  • Saints delay of game on special teams.
  • Taysom Hill resumes his old ways burning the Falcons on the ground.
  • Drive: 5 plays, 77 yards, 2:02 TOP
Taysom Hill TD

Falcons 3rd Drive

Zaccheaus fumbled, Pete Werner forces the fumble, and recovered by Roby.

Saints 3rd Drive

  • At 43 yard line.
  • Winston misses Michael Thomas.
  • Ingram picks up six yards for the first down.
  • Winston to Hill for 2 yards.  
  • Hand off to Kamara.  3rd down.
  • Pressure on Winston, pass incomplete as Landry stumbled.
  • Lutz attempt is no good off the left upright.
  • A long first quarter.

Falcons 4th Drive

  • Patterson runs for a 1st down on the right side.
  • Payton Turner offsides.
  • Atlanta offensive line is creating openings and pushing around New Orleans defensive line. in the first quarter.
  • Patterson for seven yard to the left side.
  • Cam Jordan tackles Patterson at the end of the first quarter.

Summary: 

  • Winston is 2/6 for 6 yards.
  • Saints defensive line getting pushed around. 
1st Qtr Score:  Saints 7, Falcons 3

Falcons 4th Drive (Cont'd)

  • Patterson picks up the first down.
  • New Orleans run defense appears winded.
  • Adrian Williams gains 8 yards.
  • Patterson scores the Falcons touchdown with 12:12 on the clock in the 2nd quarter.
  • Patterson had over 50 yards of rushing offense on the Falcons TD drive. 9 plays, 66 yards 5:30 

Saints 7, Falcons 10

Saints 4th Drive

  • Saints begin at the 25-yard line.
  • Swing pass to Kamara.
  • Kamara rushes up the gut, stopped after 2 yards.
  • Winston scrambles, but short of the first down.
  • New Orleans offense cannot find a rhythm in the first half.

Falcons 5th Drive

  • 1st down from Patterson
  • Mariota to Pitts overthrown.
  • Holding call on ATL.  2nd down and 20.
  • 3rd and 9.
  • Saints pass rush is non-existent in the first half.
USATSI_19028173_168388561_lowres

Saints Fifth Drive

  • 6:45 left in the first half
  • Kamara gains 6 yards.
  • Penalty, offsides, lined up in the neutral zone.
  • 1st down Saints
  • Grady Jarrett sacks Winston.
  • Winston finds Landry for 11 yards.  3rd down.
  • Winston sacked again.  He had opened players.  Hurst couldn't maintain his block.
  • Winston appears tentative and doesn't want to make a mistake.

Falcons Sixth Drive

  • PI on No. 20 Werner for unnecessary roughness.
  • Patterson runs for another first down at New Orleans' 47 yard line.
  • 2:00 minute warning.
  • Pitts reception ruled an incomplete pass.  The replay booth did not choose to review the play.  He appeared to have possession on a fumble was forced.
  • Drive: 7 plays, 50 yards, 2:41 TOP

Saints 7, Falcons 13

Saints Sixth Drive

  • Could not move the football.  The offensive line isn't giving Winston time in the pocket.
  • Gilikin 56-yard punt.

Falcons Seventh Drive

  • Atlanta immediately gets into scoring position when Mariota passed to rookie WR Drake London for 34 yards.
  • Spikes football, field goal attempt.
  • 40-yard attempt is good by Koo.  Time of possession 43 seconds.

Saints 7, Falcons 16

1st-Half Standout Players

Saints

  • Taysom Hill - 2 rushes, 68 yards, 1 TD

Falcons

  • RB Cordarrelle Patterson - 12 rushes, 83 yards, 1 TD

