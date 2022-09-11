Saints-Falcons Halftime Report
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons halftime report from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
Falcons 1st Drive
- Mariota extending plays on rollouts against the Saints defense.
- Picks up 3 first downs
- Mariota once again uses his legs and outruns Cam Jordan. 3rd and short.
- Ineligible man down field. Saints force a K Koo 54-yard field goal attempt.
- Attempt successful by Koo
- Drive: 10 plays, 40 yards, 10:40 off the clock.
Score: Saints 0, Falcons 3
Saints 1st Drive
- Saints start their offense at the 25 yard line.
- Handoff to Alvin Kamara for one yard.
- Winston runs for six yards. 3rd and 3 to go.
- Pass to TE Johnson was incomplete. Official missed a hold on the play.
- Gilikin punts.
Falcons 2nd Drive
- First down at the 21 yard line.
- Injured Falcons player is D. Williams after Cam Jordan tackles him. His own player fell on his leg.
- Errant pass by Mariota.
- Marcus Maye slams Zaccheaus to the turf.
- Deonte Harty catches the 51-yard punt at the 23-yard line.
Saints 2nd Drive
- Taysom Hill runs for 57 yards
- Winston to Johnson Incomplete in the endzone
- Taysom Hill 11 yard touchdown run off the right end.
- Saints delay of game on special teams.
- Taysom Hill resumes his old ways burning the Falcons on the ground.
- Drive: 5 plays, 77 yards, 2:02 TOP
Falcons 3rd Drive
Zaccheaus fumbled, Pete Werner forces the fumble, and recovered by Roby.
Saints 3rd Drive
- At 43 yard line.
- Winston misses Michael Thomas.
- Ingram picks up six yards for the first down.
- Winston to Hill for 2 yards.
- Hand off to Kamara. 3rd down.
- Pressure on Winston, pass incomplete as Landry stumbled.
- Lutz attempt is no good off the left upright.
- A long first quarter.
Falcons 4th Drive
- Patterson runs for a 1st down on the right side.
- Payton Turner offsides.
- Atlanta offensive line is creating openings and pushing around New Orleans defensive line. in the first quarter.
- Patterson for seven yard to the left side.
- Cam Jordan tackles Patterson at the end of the first quarter.
Summary:
- Winston is 2/6 for 6 yards.
- Saints defensive line getting pushed around.
1st Qtr Score: Saints 7, Falcons 3
Falcons 4th Drive (Cont'd)
- Patterson picks up the first down.
- New Orleans run defense appears winded.
- Adrian Williams gains 8 yards.
- Patterson scores the Falcons touchdown with 12:12 on the clock in the 2nd quarter.
- Patterson had over 50 yards of rushing offense on the Falcons TD drive. 9 plays, 66 yards 5:30
Saints 7, Falcons 10
Saints 4th Drive
- Saints begin at the 25-yard line.
- Swing pass to Kamara.
- Kamara rushes up the gut, stopped after 2 yards.
- Winston scrambles, but short of the first down.
- New Orleans offense cannot find a rhythm in the first half.
Falcons 5th Drive
- 1st down from Patterson
- Mariota to Pitts overthrown.
- Holding call on ATL. 2nd down and 20.
- 3rd and 9.
- Saints pass rush is non-existent in the first half.
Saints Fifth Drive
- 6:45 left in the first half
- Kamara gains 6 yards.
- Penalty, offsides, lined up in the neutral zone.
- 1st down Saints
- Grady Jarrett sacks Winston.
- Winston finds Landry for 11 yards. 3rd down.
- Winston sacked again. He had opened players. Hurst couldn't maintain his block.
- Winston appears tentative and doesn't want to make a mistake.
Falcons Sixth Drive
- PI on No. 20 Werner for unnecessary roughness.
- Patterson runs for another first down at New Orleans' 47 yard line.
- 2:00 minute warning.
- Pitts reception ruled an incomplete pass. The replay booth did not choose to review the play. He appeared to have possession on a fumble was forced.
- Drive: 7 plays, 50 yards, 2:41 TOP
Saints 7, Falcons 13
Saints Sixth Drive
- Could not move the football. The offensive line isn't giving Winston time in the pocket.
- Gilikin 56-yard punt.
Falcons Seventh Drive
- Atlanta immediately gets into scoring position when Mariota passed to rookie WR Drake London for 34 yards.
- Spikes football, field goal attempt.
- 40-yard attempt is good by Koo. Time of possession 43 seconds.
Saints 7, Falcons 16
1st-Half Standout Players
Saints
- Taysom Hill - 2 rushes, 68 yards, 1 TD
Falcons
- RB Cordarrelle Patterson - 12 rushes, 83 yards, 1 TD