Saints-Falcons Halftime Report - Week 11 [LIVE STREAM]

Saints News Network's Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley recap the first half of the New Orleans Saints' NFC South battle against rival Atlanta Falcons.
Author:
Publish date:

LIVE STREAM (approximately 1:30 PM CST)

STREAMING LIVE: Facebook, YouTube, Twitter/Periscope, and LinkedIn

WEBSITE: https://www.si.com/nfl/saints or www.saintsnews.net

Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, Black pants

Referee: Brad Allen

Current Lines: Over/Under (49), Saints -4

Last 5 Matchups

  • 11/28/19 - Saints 26, Falcons 18
  • 11/10/19 - Falcons 26, Saints 9
  • 11/22/18 - Saints 31, Falcons 17
  • 9/23/18 - Saints 43, Falcons 37 (OT)
  • 12/24/17 - Saints 23, Falcons 13

All-Time Series: Falcons lead 53-49, which includes a postseason win from 1991. New Orleans has won four out of the last five.

**We welcome comments and questions during the broadcast.

