Publish date:
Saints-Jets Halftime Report
New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets halftime stats, injury report, and news from MetLife Stadium on Dec. 12.
Saints Drives
First Drive
- Taysom Hill led a 14-play, 65 yards, 7:24 drive which led to a Maher 23-yard field goal.
- Hill rushed four times for 17 yards, Kamara carried 3 times for 17 yards.
- Hill was 3/4 for 25 yards, 90.6 QBR on the drive.
- Saints first drive ended in 3 points.
Subsequent Drives
- New Orleans' second and third drives have resulted in problems from Taysom Hill. He was sacked and couldn't hold the football to lose yardage and place the Saints in long-yardage on third downs.
- The Saints had success rushing the football on the first drive with Hill and Kamara. Consideration to return to that game plan, similar to the one the Patriots used against the Bills.
- He's overthrown a couple of Saints receivers.
- As the temperature drops, could New Orleans turn to Siemian.
- New Orleans had to positive rushes by Kamara, but Hill failed to pick up the first down on a 3rd and 1.
- 2nd quarterNY is stacking the box and not concerned with NO passing.
- 6:55 remaining in the first half. New Orleans is at the 46-yard line, can they put points on the scoreboard before halftime.
- New Orleans starts the drive with short passes to Kamara and Smith.
- When in doubt, give the football to Alvin Kamara. The Saints are over 80 yards rushing in the first half.
- KAMARA TOUCHDOWN!!! His fourth rushing touchdown on the season.
- Kamara slips a tackle by Hall and found the endzone.
- New Orleans leads 10-3 at 3:42 in the second quarter.
Congratulations to Alvin Kamara!
Jet Drives
- New York's first three drives went three-and-out.
- Jets converted on 4th and 7 at the 35-yard line.
- E. Pineiro kicked a 36-yard field goal. Saints 3, Jets 3 at 10:04 in the 2nd quarter.
- Zach Wilson has tossed a few errant passes.
- Former Saints special teams' ace Justin Hardee in penalized on the punt coverage. Give NO a first down at the 46-yard line.
SAINTS-JETS SCORING
- Saints 3, Jets 0 - 1st Quarter at 6:40; 14 plays, 65 yards, 7:24 (Maher 23-yard field goal)
- Saints 3, Jets 2 - 2nd Quarter at 10:04; 9 plays, 38 yards, 3:10 (Pineiro 36-yard field goal)
- Saints 10, Jets 3 - 2nd Quarter at 3:42; 6 plays, 54 yards, 3:13 (Kamara 16-yard touchdown run off the right end)
- Saints 10, Jets 6 - 2nd Quarter at 0:00; 10 plays, 47 yards, 3:42; (Pineiro 46-yard field goal)
STANDOUT PLAYERS
Saints
- T. Hill - 6/9, 59 yards, 85 QBR; 5 carries, 17 yards
- A. Kamara - 13 carries, 75 yards, 1 TD; 3 rec, 19 yards
- T. Jones - 2 carries, 6 yards
- N. Vannet - 1 rec, 19 yards
- J. Johnson - 1 rec, 15 yards
Jets
- Z. Wilson - 7/18, 76 yards, 52.1 QBR; 2 rushes, 20 yards
- B. Berrios - 3 rec, 25 yards
- R. Griffin - 1 rec, 22 yards
- T. Johnson - 5 rushes, 14 yards