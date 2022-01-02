Publish date:
Saints-Panthers Halftime Report - Week 17
New Orleans Saints versus Carolina Panthers halftime report with stats and analysis of the first half action.
SAINTS DRIVES
1st Drive
- Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara connected on two plays to get the team within the redzone.
- New Orleans took a timeout on a 3rd and 12.
- Failed to convert on third down.
- B. Maher kicked a 41-yard field goal with 4:09 on the clock.
- The Saints still haven't scored a touchdown on the opening drive. This must be disturbing for Sean Payton.
2nd Drive
- New Orleans goes 3-and-out and gained only seven yards.
- Saints punt on 4th down.
3rd Drive
- Saints could not take advantage of being inside the redzone after PJ Williams caused the fumble from the sack of Darnold.
- Maher kicked another field goal
4th Drive
- Callaway's pretty catch for 30 yards extends the drive.
- Panthers are not allowing the Saints to rush today.
- Callaway drops a first down. Next play, Hill sacked.
- Punt by Gillikin.
Final Drive
- Callaway saved another drive off a back-shoulder throw from Taysom Hill.
- Callaway AGAIN! 15 yard gain. Saints within FG range.
- 3rd and 1. Saints to try field goal.
- Offsides penalty by Panthers helps the Saints.
- Maher kicks a 41-yard field goal. GOOD
PANTHERS DRIVES
1st Drive
- First drive yielded points for Panthers
- 12 plays, 61 yards, 6:55
- L.Hajrullahu boots a 32-yard field goal at 8:09 in the first-quarter.
2nd Drive
- The Panthers moved close to the mid-field before the first-quarter ended.
- (13:22) (Shotgun) C.Hubbard right end for 21 yards, TOUCHDOWN. L.Hajrullahu extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-L.Edwards.
- Scoring Drive: 10 plays, 81 yards, 5:56
- Hubbard is giving the Saints defense problems.
3rd Drive
- Strip-Sack fumble.
4th Drive
- 3-and-out; Cam Jordan sack
5th Drive
- 4 plays, 16 yards, Punt
FIRST-HALF ANALYSIS
- The score is tie at 3 at the end of the first quarter with Carolina on the move.
- Darnold is 7/7 for 64 yards, and 104.8 rating
- Hill is 3/4 for 50 yards, and 116.7 rating
- Panthers had 7 first downs in the quarter
- 2 offsides penalties by the Saints defense
- Hubbard has been a surprise for Saints defense
- Panthers winning the time of possession and 3rd down conversions.
- Hill still looks a bit off his timing with the receivers.
- New Orleans lost a prime opportunity to tie the Panthers after the Williams strip-sack on Darnold. Hill could not move the football and connect with Kamara.
- The offensive and defensive lines of the Saints are getting pushed around on rushing plays.
- Taysom Hill had two first downs dropped by Callaway in the first half.
- Where is Kamara in the Saints' offense?
- -4 rushing yards by the Saints
KEY PLAYS
- PJ Williams sacked Darnold, Davenport recovered.
- Cam Jordan sacked Darnold for a second time with 7:56 in the 2nd quarter.
- Callaway 30-yard catch.
- Callaway drops a first down. Next play, Hill sacked. Punt ahead.
SCORING
- Panthers 3, Saints 0 - 1st quarter, 8:09
- Panthers, 3, Saints 3 - 1st quarter, 4:09
- Panthers 10, Saints 3 - 2nd quarter, 13:22
- Panthers 10, Saints 6 - 2nd quarter, 8:45
- Panthers 10, Saints 9 - 2nd quarter. 0:00
HALFTIME SCORE
Panthers 10, Saints 9
STANDOUT PLAYERS
Saints
- Taysom Hill: 11/17, 166, 96.7 rating
- Alvin Kamara: 5 rushes, -4 yards; 4 rec, 56 yards
- Marquez Callaway: 4 rec, 80 yards
- L. Humphrey: 2 rec, 26 yards
- Cam Jordan: 2 Sacks
Panthers
- Sam Darnold: 9/12, 88 yards, 95.1 rating
- C. Hubbard: 11 rushes, 43 yards, 1 TD
- A. Abdullah: 4 rushes, 20 yards; 3 receptions, 26 yards