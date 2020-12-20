A Positive Saints Playoffs Vibe from a Who Dat in the U.K.

Saints fan Dean Thwaites from across the pond in London pens and sends positive playoff notes to the entire Who Dat Nation.

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints will enter their fourth-consecutive postseason looking for a good run of form, fortune, and less lousy referee calls on the field of play.

The last three playoff seasons have been brutal for Saints fans; even writing this opens up old wounds. The positive is it's another playoff run, and we have another chance to bury the ghosts of before; another opportunity to land a second Super Bowl for the team, city, and Who Dat Nation.

If you review the NFC, there are some excellent teams, but none should frighten or worry the Saints going into the playoffs. If the road to Super Bowl 55 will not go through New Orleans, then there's no need to panic. Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis have built this team to win anywhere - whether it's inside a domed stadium or an outside arena in the freezing cold.

The Saints are a complementary team. We have the weapons on offense, through the air, or on the ground. Also, New Orleans has a defense that has shown they can put the lockdown, regardless of the opponent. It is indeed quite the stacked roster.

Let us not forget we have some tremendous coaches who work tirelessly to get a good gameplan together, whoever we may face.

My only concern would be the offensive line. If we can keep that unit fit, healthy, and able to protect our quarterback (Drew Brees), then we have a great chance to go far.

My opinion is the New Orleans Saints will come through this year and will make the Super Bowl, albeit with a few scares along the way. Well, it wouldn't be the Saints if we didn't have a heart stopping moment or two! Furthermore, I'm backing another party with the Lombardi and that second World Championship.