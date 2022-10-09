Skip to main content

Saints-Seahawks Halftime Report

Seattle Seahawks versus the New Orleans Saints halftime report

Seattle Seahawks versus New Orleans Saints halftime report from Caesars Superdome on Oct. 9, 2022.

USATSI_19204793_168388561_lowres

Saints Drive

  • Starting at the 22, Kamara gains six yards.
  • Kamara to the right gains the New Orleans first down.
  • Chris Olave snags a high pass from Dalton for a first down.
  • Kamara for 3.5 yards on the left side.
  • New Orleans is getting Kamara into the action early.
  • Dalton scrambles for 5 yards. 3rd and 1.  Timeout New Orleans with 12:26 in the 1st qtr.
  • 2 first downs early.  This has been done since the season opener.
  • Taysom Hill picks up the first down after great block on the left side.
  • 42 yard line
  • More Kamara for a couple of yards.  2nd and 8.
  • Hill on the keeper, tossed around like a ragdoll by Al Woods.
  • Dalton misfires on a pass to Olave to the left.
  • Lutz for a field goal.
  • Still no opening TD
  • Lutz connects for a 56-yard field goal.
  • Drive: 10 plays, 41 yards, 5:26

Seahawks 0, Saints 3 (9:34)

Seahawks Drive

  • Geno Smith leads the drive, loudd fans.
  • Penny on the first play, tackled by Davenport.  2nd and 5
  • Smith to TE Fant for 15 yards.  at 45 yard line
  • Saints defenders tackle and throw Penny back after a 1-yard gain.
  • Draw play to Penny for 4 yards.
  • 3rd and 5 at the 50 yd line
  • Smith scrambles but finds Metcalf behind Paulson Adebo for a 50-yard touchdown reception.
  • Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:53

Seahawks 7, Saints 3 (6:41)

Saints Drive

  • Harty muffs the kickoff return and gets 11 yards on the play.
  • Chris Olave first-down reception to start the drive for 19 yards.  Gain to the 29-yard line.
  • 2nd and 10 after Woods stuffs Kamara.
  • The Seahawks penetrate the Saints offensive line and hits Dalton as he passed.
  • No. 52 offsides - Taylor
  • Dalton to Callaway for one yard.  4th and 4.
  • Punt by Gillikin at 4:33.
  • False start pushes the Saints back 5 yards.

Seahawks Drive

  • Penny rushes for 32 yards
  • Demario Davis body slams Walker after 3 yards.
  • Metcalf and Lattimore get tangled.  Flags on both teams.
  • Metcalf offensive pass interference, Adebo defensive holding;  the penalties offset.
  • QB keeper stopped by Cam Jordan.  1 yard loss.
  • 56 yard FG attempt by Myers is good.
  • Drive: 6 plays, 36 yards, 2:57

Seahawks 10, Saints 3 (1:13 1st Qtr.)

Saints Drive

  • Taysom Hill returning and fumbled at the 31-yard line.
  • 25 yards on Hill's return.
  • Saints ball.
  • Four yards by Kamara.
  • Seattle interior is a wall.  New Orleans hasn't been effective rushing inside.
  • End of the 1st qtr.
  • 1 of 3 on 3rd conversions in the quarter for the Saints.
  • 65 net yards for New Orleans.
  • 1 penalty each team.
  • Dalton 3/5 for 30 yards.
  • Saints first down after neutral zone infraction.
  • Dalton to Kamara for 8 yards.
  • Dalton drilled by a linebacker on a blitz.
  • Hill hands off to Kamara for a first-down rush.
  • Dalton finds Juwan Johnson for 13 yards.
  • Hill splits the defenders for for a 15 yard run.
  • 20 yard line
  • Kamara up the middle for 8 yards.
  • More Kamara for a first down.  1st and goal at the 8-yard line.
  • Hill TD run
  • Drive: 10 plays, 69 yards, 5:19

Most of the damage was done on the ground for New Orleans.

Seahawks 10, Saints 10 (10:54 2nd qtr)

Seahawks Drive

  • Smith finds the tight end crossing the formation for 6.
  • Penny tackled for 2 yards.  3rd down
  • Smith sacked by Cam Jordan.  Jordan need 6 to set the Saints record.
  • Punt.
Saints Drive

  • Penalty, illegal shift
  • Dalton to Trautman was short of the first down.
  • 58-yard Punt; Touchback
  • New Orleans had 2 dropbacks by Dalton.  Ingram one rush.

Seahawks Drive

  • New Orleans limit two running plays
  • Adebo tackles the receiver short of the first down.
  • False start Seahawks
  • Punt at 4:35 left in the half
  • A fake punt, Saints recover the fumbled by Taysom Hill on the 13 yard line.

Saints Drive

  • Kamara for 4 yards.
  • Hill walks in the endzone for a TD on the left side.
  • 2 plays, 13 yards, 25 seconds
  • 9-yard TD run by Hill.  Hill also recovered the fumble
20221009_130816

Seahawks 10, Saints 17 (3:34 2nd qtr)

New Orleans took advantage of great field position and used the rushing attack. 

Seahawks Drive

  • Smith under pressure from Demario Davis.
  • First down for 15 yards
  • Smith to Fant on a rollout. In Saints territory.
  • Smith runs for a first down.  13 yards.
  • 2 minute warning
  • No one open, Smith chunks the ball
  • Werner tackles the runner.  3rd down and 8 yards.
  • Incomplete to Metcalf in the endzone.
  • 31-yard attempt is good.
  • Drive: 9 plays, 62 yards, 1:52 

Seahawks 13, Saints 17 (1:42)

Saints Drive

  • Kamara open for 11 yards
  • Kamara runs up the gut for 13 yards.
  • Dalton to Olave is complete for 9 yards
  • Incomplete to Olave.  3rd and 1 at the 41 of the Seahawks
  • Dalton keeps for the first down.
  • Seattle timeout. 35 seconds on the game clock.
  • Illegal of the hands on James Hurst.  10-yard penalty;  49 yard line
  • Bryant forces an Alvin Kamara fumble after his reception.

Seahawks Drive

20 seconds left before halftime

  • Smith to Lockett
  • Seattle timeout with 16 seconds remaining.
  • Dallas carries.  Seattle attempting to position for a field goal.  Possible 54-yarder.
  • Touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett.
  • 35 yards on the pass.
  • Extra point attempt is no good, wide right
  • 3 plays, 50 yards, 15 seconds.

HALFTIME SCORE

Seahawks 19, Saints 17

First-Half Standout Players

  • Andy Dalton - 9/13, 89 yards
  • Taysom Hill - 2 TDs, 1 fumble recovery
  • Alvin Kamara - 10 rushes, 50 yards

