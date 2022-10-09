Saints-Seahawks Halftime Report

Seattle Seahawks versus New Orleans Saints halftime report from Caesars Superdome on Oct. 9, 2022.

Saints Drive

Starting at the 22, Kamara gains six yards.

Kamara to the right gains the New Orleans first down.

Chris Olave snags a high pass from Dalton for a first down.

Kamara for 3.5 yards on the left side.

New Orleans is getting Kamara into the action early.

Dalton scrambles for 5 yards. 3rd and 1. Timeout New Orleans with 12:26 in the 1st qtr.

2 first downs early. This has been done since the season opener.

Taysom Hill picks up the first down after great block on the left side.

42 yard line

More Kamara for a couple of yards. 2nd and 8.

Hill on the keeper, tossed around like a ragdoll by Al Woods.

Dalton misfires on a pass to Olave to the left.

Lutz for a field goal.

Still no opening TD

Lutz connects for a 56-yard field goal.

Drive: 10 plays, 41 yards, 5:26

Seahawks 0, Saints 3 (9:34)

Seahawks Drive

Geno Smith leads the drive, loudd fans.

Penny on the first play, tackled by Davenport. 2nd and 5

Smith to TE Fant for 15 yards. at 45 yard line

Saints defenders tackle and throw Penny back after a 1-yard gain.

Draw play to Penny for 4 yards.

3rd and 5 at the 50 yd line

Smith scrambles but finds Metcalf behind Paulson Adebo for a 50-yard touchdown reception.

Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:53

Seahawks 7, Saints 3 (6:41)

Saints Drive

Harty muffs the kickoff return and gets 11 yards on the play.

Chris Olave first-down reception to start the drive for 19 yards. Gain to the 29-yard line.

2nd and 10 after Woods stuffs Kamara.

The Seahawks penetrate the Saints offensive line and hits Dalton as he passed.

No. 52 offsides - Taylor

Dalton to Callaway for one yard. 4th and 4.

Punt by Gillikin at 4:33.

False start pushes the Saints back 5 yards.

Seahawks Drive

Penny rushes for 32 yards

Demario Davis body slams Walker after 3 yards.

Metcalf and Lattimore get tangled. Flags on both teams.

Metcalf offensive pass interference, Adebo defensive holding; the penalties offset.

QB keeper stopped by Cam Jordan. 1 yard loss.

56 yard FG attempt by Myers is good.

Drive: 6 plays, 36 yards, 2:57

Seahawks 10, Saints 3 (1:13 1st Qtr.)

Saints Drive

Taysom Hill returning and fumbled at the 31-yard line.

25 yards on Hill's return.

Saints ball.

Four yards by Kamara.

Seattle interior is a wall. New Orleans hasn't been effective rushing inside.

End of the 1st qtr.

1 of 3 on 3rd conversions in the quarter for the Saints.

65 net yards for New Orleans.

1 penalty each team.

Dalton 3/5 for 30 yards.

Saints first down after neutral zone infraction.

Dalton to Kamara for 8 yards.

Dalton drilled by a linebacker on a blitz.

Hill hands off to Kamara for a first-down rush.

Dalton finds Juwan Johnson for 13 yards.

Hill splits the defenders for for a 15 yard run.

20 yard line

Kamara up the middle for 8 yards.

More Kamara for a first down. 1st and goal at the 8-yard line.

Hill TD run

Drive: 10 plays, 69 yards, 5:19

Most of the damage was done on the ground for New Orleans.

Seahawks 10, Saints 10 (10:54 2nd qtr)

Seahawks Drive

Smith finds the tight end crossing the formation for 6.

Penny tackled for 2 yards. 3rd down

Smith sacked by Cam Jordan. Jordan need 6 to set the Saints record.

Punt.

Saints Drive

Penalty, illegal shift

Dalton to Trautman was short of the first down.

58-yard Punt; Touchback

New Orleans had 2 dropbacks by Dalton. Ingram one rush.

Seahawks Drive

New Orleans limit two running plays

Adebo tackles the receiver short of the first down.

False start Seahawks

Punt at 4:35 left in the half

A fake punt, Saints recover the fumbled by Taysom Hill on the 13 yard line.

Saints Drive

Kamara for 4 yards.

Hill walks in the endzone for a TD on the left side.

2 plays, 13 yards, 25 seconds

9-yard TD run by Hill. Hill also recovered the fumble

Seahawks 10, Saints 17 (3:34 2nd qtr)

New Orleans took advantage of great field position and used the rushing attack.

Seahawks Drive

Smith under pressure from Demario Davis.

First down for 15 yards

Smith to Fant on a rollout. In Saints territory.

Smith runs for a first down. 13 yards.

2 minute warning

No one open, Smith chunks the ball

Werner tackles the runner. 3rd down and 8 yards.

Incomplete to Metcalf in the endzone.

31-yard attempt is good.

Drive: 9 plays, 62 yards, 1:52

Seahawks 13, Saints 17 (1:42)

Saints Drive

Kamara open for 11 yards

Kamara runs up the gut for 13 yards.

Dalton to Olave is complete for 9 yards

Incomplete to Olave. 3rd and 1 at the 41 of the Seahawks

Dalton keeps for the first down.

Seattle timeout. 35 seconds on the game clock.

Illegal of the hands on James Hurst. 10-yard penalty; 49 yard line

Bryant forces an Alvin Kamara fumble after his reception.

Seahawks Drive

20 seconds left before halftime

Smith to Lockett

Seattle timeout with 16 seconds remaining.

Dallas carries. Seattle attempting to position for a field goal. Possible 54-yarder.

Touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett.

35 yards on the pass.

Extra point attempt is no good, wide right

3 plays, 50 yards, 15 seconds.

HALFTIME SCORE

Seahawks 19, Saints 17

First-Half Standout Players