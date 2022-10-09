Saints-Seahawks Halftime Report
Seattle Seahawks versus the New Orleans Saints halftime report
Seattle Seahawks versus New Orleans Saints halftime report from Caesars Superdome on Oct. 9, 2022.
Saints Drive
- Starting at the 22, Kamara gains six yards.
- Kamara to the right gains the New Orleans first down.
- Chris Olave snags a high pass from Dalton for a first down.
- Kamara for 3.5 yards on the left side.
- New Orleans is getting Kamara into the action early.
- Dalton scrambles for 5 yards. 3rd and 1. Timeout New Orleans with 12:26 in the 1st qtr.
- 2 first downs early. This has been done since the season opener.
- Taysom Hill picks up the first down after great block on the left side.
- 42 yard line
- More Kamara for a couple of yards. 2nd and 8.
- Hill on the keeper, tossed around like a ragdoll by Al Woods.
- Dalton misfires on a pass to Olave to the left.
- Lutz for a field goal.
- Still no opening TD
- Lutz connects for a 56-yard field goal.
- Drive: 10 plays, 41 yards, 5:26
Seahawks 0, Saints 3 (9:34)
Seahawks Drive
- Geno Smith leads the drive, loudd fans.
- Penny on the first play, tackled by Davenport. 2nd and 5
- Smith to TE Fant for 15 yards. at 45 yard line
- Saints defenders tackle and throw Penny back after a 1-yard gain.
- Draw play to Penny for 4 yards.
- 3rd and 5 at the 50 yd line
- Smith scrambles but finds Metcalf behind Paulson Adebo for a 50-yard touchdown reception.
- Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:53
Seahawks 7, Saints 3 (6:41)
Saints Drive
- Harty muffs the kickoff return and gets 11 yards on the play.
- Chris Olave first-down reception to start the drive for 19 yards. Gain to the 29-yard line.
- 2nd and 10 after Woods stuffs Kamara.
- The Seahawks penetrate the Saints offensive line and hits Dalton as he passed.
- No. 52 offsides - Taylor
- Dalton to Callaway for one yard. 4th and 4.
- Punt by Gillikin at 4:33.
- False start pushes the Saints back 5 yards.
Seahawks Drive
- Penny rushes for 32 yards
- Demario Davis body slams Walker after 3 yards.
- Metcalf and Lattimore get tangled. Flags on both teams.
- Metcalf offensive pass interference, Adebo defensive holding; the penalties offset.
- QB keeper stopped by Cam Jordan. 1 yard loss.
- 56 yard FG attempt by Myers is good.
- Drive: 6 plays, 36 yards, 2:57
Seahawks 10, Saints 3 (1:13 1st Qtr.)
Saints Drive
- Taysom Hill returning and fumbled at the 31-yard line.
- 25 yards on Hill's return.
- Saints ball.
- Four yards by Kamara.
- Seattle interior is a wall. New Orleans hasn't been effective rushing inside.
- End of the 1st qtr.
- 1 of 3 on 3rd conversions in the quarter for the Saints.
- 65 net yards for New Orleans.
- 1 penalty each team.
- Dalton 3/5 for 30 yards.
- Saints first down after neutral zone infraction.
- Dalton to Kamara for 8 yards.
- Dalton drilled by a linebacker on a blitz.
- Hill hands off to Kamara for a first-down rush.
- Dalton finds Juwan Johnson for 13 yards.
- Hill splits the defenders for for a 15 yard run.
- 20 yard line
- Kamara up the middle for 8 yards.
- More Kamara for a first down. 1st and goal at the 8-yard line.
- Hill TD run
- Drive: 10 plays, 69 yards, 5:19
Most of the damage was done on the ground for New Orleans.
Seahawks 10, Saints 10 (10:54 2nd qtr)
Seahawks Drive
- Smith finds the tight end crossing the formation for 6.
- Penny tackled for 2 yards. 3rd down
- Smith sacked by Cam Jordan. Jordan need 6 to set the Saints record.
- Punt.
Saints Drive
- Penalty, illegal shift
- Dalton to Trautman was short of the first down.
- 58-yard Punt; Touchback
- New Orleans had 2 dropbacks by Dalton. Ingram one rush.
Seahawks Drive
- New Orleans limit two running plays
- Adebo tackles the receiver short of the first down.
- False start Seahawks
- Punt at 4:35 left in the half
- A fake punt, Saints recover the fumbled by Taysom Hill on the 13 yard line.
Saints Drive
- Kamara for 4 yards.
- Hill walks in the endzone for a TD on the left side.
- 2 plays, 13 yards, 25 seconds
- 9-yard TD run by Hill. Hill also recovered the fumble
Seahawks 10, Saints 17 (3:34 2nd qtr)
New Orleans took advantage of great field position and used the rushing attack.
Seahawks Drive
- Smith under pressure from Demario Davis.
- First down for 15 yards
- Smith to Fant on a rollout. In Saints territory.
- Smith runs for a first down. 13 yards.
- 2 minute warning
- No one open, Smith chunks the ball
- Werner tackles the runner. 3rd down and 8 yards.
- Incomplete to Metcalf in the endzone.
- 31-yard attempt is good.
- Drive: 9 plays, 62 yards, 1:52
Seahawks 13, Saints 17 (1:42)
Saints Drive
- Kamara open for 11 yards
- Kamara runs up the gut for 13 yards.
- Dalton to Olave is complete for 9 yards
- Incomplete to Olave. 3rd and 1 at the 41 of the Seahawks
- Dalton keeps for the first down.
- Seattle timeout. 35 seconds on the game clock.
- Illegal of the hands on James Hurst. 10-yard penalty; 49 yard line
- Bryant forces an Alvin Kamara fumble after his reception.
Seahawks Drive
20 seconds left before halftime
- Smith to Lockett
- Seattle timeout with 16 seconds remaining.
- Dallas carries. Seattle attempting to position for a field goal. Possible 54-yarder.
- Touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett.
- 35 yards on the pass.
- Extra point attempt is no good, wide right
- 3 plays, 50 yards, 15 seconds.
HALFTIME SCORE
Seahawks 19, Saints 17
First-Half Standout Players
- Andy Dalton - 9/13, 89 yards
- Taysom Hill - 2 TDs, 1 fumble recovery
- Alvin Kamara - 10 rushes, 50 yards