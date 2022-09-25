The Saints are set to take on the Panthers soon, and here's a look at the team's inactive report for Week 3.

S Marcus Maye (rib)

TE Taysom Hill (rib)

WR Deonte Harty (foot)

RB Tony Jones Jr.

OL Wyatt Davis

Alontae Taylor (knee) was the only player that got ruled out ahead of the game, but he landed on injured reserve from the Saturday moves. Undrafted rookie DaMarcus Fields was elevated from the practice squad. Expect P.J. Williams to start in place of Marcus Maye, and we'll see on the return game with Harty being out.

