Saints Inactives List: Week 3
A look at who's in and who's out for Sunday's Saints game against the Panthers.
The Saints are set to take on the Panthers soon, and here's a look at the team's inactive report for Week 3.
- S Marcus Maye (rib)
- TE Taysom Hill (rib)
- WR Deonte Harty (foot)
- RB Tony Jones Jr.
- OL Wyatt Davis
Alontae Taylor (knee) was the only player that got ruled out ahead of the game, but he landed on injured reserve from the Saturday moves. Undrafted rookie DaMarcus Fields was elevated from the practice squad. Expect P.J. Williams to start in place of Marcus Maye, and we'll see on the return game with Harty being out.
Be sure to check out our Pregame Report as we wait for kickoff. We'll have our live game thread going about 15 minutes before.
