Saints Pass Defense vs. Panthers Passing Attack

The New Orleans Saints travel to play the 0-2 Carolina Panthers this Sunday in their third straight NFC South confrontation. New Orleans dropped to 1-1 after losing 20-10 at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. This after a remarkable comeback over the Atlanta Falcons to open the year.

The Saints will take on a Carolina squad that lost two close games to the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. The quarterback carousel in Carolina continues, after an offseason trade for Baker Mayfield makes him the eighth different quarterback to start for the Panthers since 2018.

Carolina upset the Saints at home in week two last season when QB Sam Darnold threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-7 victory. New Orleans extracted a measure of revenge at home in week 17, sacking Darnold seven times and holding him to 132 yards in an 18-10 win.

The Saints own one of the league's best defenses, despite some early season red flags and struggling against the Falcons in week one. Here's how they match up against the Panthers passing game.

New Orleans Pass Defense

23 points per game

202 yards passing per game

1 passing touchdown

0 interceptions

56.7% completion percentage

1 sack/4 QB hits

Jan 3, 2021; Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker (6) throws an interception as he is hit by New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92). Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

A normally disruptive Saints pass rush has gotten off to a quiet start, recording just one sack and generating little pressure. However, New Orleans ends Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport are one of the better edge tandems in the league and capable of taking over a game.

Jordan and Davenport are backed up by Carl Granderson, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and Payton Turner along the edge. Tackles David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, Kentavius Street, and Christian Ringo must also generate better interior pressure.

The Saints employ an aggressive scheme that won't hesitate to use LB Demario Davis or their defensive backs as blitzers. Davis is one of the NFL's best all-around defenders who is also capable of making game-changing plays in coverage. Fellow LB Pete Werner is still improving in coverage, but has the fluid athleticism to stay with backs and receivers.

New Orleans has one of the deepest defensive backfields in the NFL, but that depth has been tested by a preseason trade of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and ankle injury to CB Paulson Adebo that’s sidelined him for the first two games. Adebo returned to practice on a limited basis this week and may suit up on Sunday.

Carolina Panthers receiver Robby Anderson (11) with the ball as New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) defends. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Without the talented Adebo, Bradley Roby has been a bit uneven as the starter, but is a quality veteran corner. Roby allowed six completions on eight targets against the Falcons, but rebounded to allow only three completions in seven targets against Tampa Bay. Rookie second-round pick Alontae Taylor will get increased snaps if Adebo can't go.

Despite a crippling ejection for fighting with Buccaneers WR Mike Evans last week, CB Marshon Lattimore is playing elite ball. Lattimore again shut down Evans, allowing only one completion for seven yards in 14 snaps of one-on-one coverage. He’s given up only five completions on nine targets, a 55.6% completion percentage.

A trio of offseason additions at safety is quickly working up a nice chemistry with the New Orleans corners. Tyrann Mathieu continues to be a standout in coverage in his 10th season. Marcus Maye is also playing standout football. Both Maye and Mathieu have the range and anticipation to make plays in deep support, but also the coverage skills to lock up wideouts in the slot.

Justin Evans has been a pleasant surprise after injuries kept him sidelined since 2019. Evans has been the team’s fifth defensive back and has been an adequate option in slot coverage. Despite giving up a crucial score after replacing Lattimore against Tampa Bay, P.J. Williams provides versatile depth with starting experience.

Carolina Passing Attack

20 points per game

168 passing yards per game

2 passing touchdowns

1 interception

6 sacks/10 QB hits

Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore (2) with the ball as New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) chases. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Mayfield has completed just 53.6% of his throws so far, including just 14 of 29 for 145 yards in Sunday's loss to the Giants. He’s a mobile quarterback who throws well on the move and has a nice deep ball, but also tends to be highly inaccurate under pressure.

The Panthers continue to struggle protecting their signal caller. After giving up 52 sacks in 2021, they focused on rebuilding their front this offseason. Carolina used the Number 6 overall selection on LT Ikem Ekwonu, then spent big free-agent money on RG Austin Corbett. The unit, which includes RT Taylor Moton, C Pat Elflein, and G/T Brady Christensen, needs to come together quickly to keep Mayfield upright.

When Mayfield does have time to throw, he has one of the league's best young wideouts, a terrific threat out of the backfield, and a dangerous deep threat to target. Sixth-year RB Christian McCaffrey leads the way, and when healthy shoulders most of the Panthers offense.

McCaffrey is not just a rushing threat, but remember that he became just the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in the same season in 2019. He’s missed 23 of 33 games with injuries since, but has 8 receptions for 50 yards so far this season. Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Freeman are his backups, but won't see much time if McCaffrey stays healthy.

Seventh-year WR Robbie Anderson is tied with McCaffrey for the team lead with eight catches and leads the Panthers with 134 receiving yards. A game breaking deep threat, Anderson is off to a torrid start after a down year in 2021, which followed a career-high 95 catches for 1,096 yards for the Panthers in 2020.

Fifth-year WR D. J. Moore is one of the league's most underrated talents at the position. An exceptional route runner, Moore came into the year with three straight 1,000-yard seasons and a career-high 93 receptions in 2021. He’s pulled in six passes for 86 yards so far this season.

Carolina has some young talent as receiver depth, but Shi Smith, Laviska Shenault, and Terrace Marshall have combined for just two catches on nine targets for 14 yards. The Panthers tight ends haven't been much help either. Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, and Stephen Sullivan have a combined five receptions for 80 yards.

What to Expect

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) intercepts a pass intended for former Carolina Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel (10). Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints and Lattimore have shut down many of the league's best, but D.J. Moore has been productive against them. In seven career matchups against New Orleans, Moore has two 100-yard outings and three more with at least 75 yards.

Lattimore may be matched up with Moore whenever possible, but the Saints will have to find a way to contain him when he isn't and keep Anderson or the other receivers from making plays when he is. Adebo was successfully targeted on 13 of 18 throws by the Panthers in two matchups last season, giving up 10 yards per completion.

McCaffrey has been contained as a rusher by the Saints, but has averaged six receptions for 66 yards in eight career games against New Orleans. He’ll face a key matchup against linebackers Demario Davis and Pete Werner. New Orleans linebackers and safeties must also be wary of the athletic Ian Thomas, who is capable of making big plays down the field.

The Saints have held opposing passers Marcus Mariota and Tom Brady to less than 57% completion rate, but have yet to intercept a ball after being among the league leaders with 18 picks last season. Increased pressure from a defensive front that's had a quiet start to the year could also force Baker Mayfield into some additional mistakes as the Saints look to improve their record to 2-1.

Read More Saints News