X-Factors: Saints at Panthers | Week 3

Predicting the X-Factors for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Following a disappointing home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints will battle their second-straight NFC South opponent in the Carolina Panthers. 

We are predicting the X-Factors for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Wide Receiver - Chris Olave

The 11th overall selection in April's NFL Draft, Chris Olave had his welcome to the NFL moment last Sunday. Olave was targeted 13 times in the loss to Tampa Bay last week and led the team in receiving yards. However, Olave's career day ended on a very sour note, fumbling after a 51-yard reception late in the fourth quarter.

Despite the mistake, Olave's deep-play ability and the high number of targets are encouraging for his role in the Saints' offense. Look for the Ohio State Buckeye to continue to serve as the Black and Gold's primary deep threat and try to stretch out Carolina's youthful and talented secondary

Still awaiting his first NFL touchdown, Olave should be eager to make up for his mistake a week ago and connect on a monster pickup again in Week 3. Look for Winston to connect with Olave early and rebuild confidence in the young wideout.

Defensive X-Factor: 

Defensive End - Marcus Davenport

The New Orleans Saints have had little pass-rushing success this season. Starting EDGE rushers Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport have combined for just one quarterback hit and no sacks through two weeks. In Week 3, New Orleans faces former No. 1 overall pick QB Baker Mayfield and a new-look Panthers offense that has struggled to start the year.

In need of a boost, the Saints' defensive line must disrupt Mayfield early in hopes of collecting the unit's first sack of the season. While all eyes are on All-Pro Cameron Jordan, the athletic freak of Marcus Davenport should be lurking from the other side. 

Though the Panthers will likely move Mayfield around, similar to what Atlanta did with Marcus Mariota in Week 1, New Orleans will have opportunities and need to pounce. Plenty is riding on the shoulders of Davenport and Jordan to ensure they do not fall to 1-2.

