Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 3

The New Orleans Saints offense struggled in Week 2 against Tampa Bay. The lack of production was evident on the scoreboard and across fantasy rosters. Outside of Michael Thomas' 18.5-point PPR performance, there was no noteworthy member of the Black and Gold last week.

Headed into Week 3, New Orleans expects to receive a significant offensive boost with the potential return of Alvin Kamara. AK's return should bode well for every Saints skill position and increase one-on-one matchups.

Here are the Saints Fantasy Football Start 'em or Sit 'em for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

Start 'Em

WR Michael Thomas (41.2 PPR Points Through 2 Weeks)

Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) celebrates after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this offseason, I projected Michael Thomas as a WR2 / FLEX option with a high upside. Just two weeks into the season, Thomas is well past a FLEX option and serves as a borderline WR1 in twelve-team leagues.

The 2019 Offensive Player of the Year is the NFL's leader in red zone touchdowns this season, notching all three of his scoring grabs inside the opponent's 20-yard line. However, even without the touchdown grabs, Thomas is averaging north of 10 points a week in PPR leagues.

This week Thomas faces a Panthers defense that is third-best in the league against wide-outs in fantasy. Despite the tough matchup on paper, I like Thomas' odds against a young defensive backfield with two key pieces questionable for Sunday's contest.

Look for Thomas to dominate in the short and intermediate game with complex route tree schemes against Carolina. Also, expect Jameis Winston to target Thomas while the Panthers are in zone coverage and when playing man-to-man in the red zone. I project Thomas to see looks early and often, which could result in a very positive outing in PPR leagues.

Sit 'Em

RB Mark Ingram II (6.1 PPR Points in Week 2)

Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) rushes against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) and linebacker Devin White (45) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

NFL veteran running back Mark Ingram II received the starting nod last week for the Saints with an injury to Alvin Kamara. Despite the strong start, Ingram finished the game with 12 total touches, 62 scrimmage yards, and a fumble deep in Tampa Bay territory.

Ingram is a few years removed from being viewed as a starting quality fantasy running back. However, with Kamara's injury and Ingram's track record, it is no surprise some trusted him in Week 2. Headed into Week 3, Kamara expects to return to the Saints lineup, which will delegate Ingram back to an actual backup role. Thus, making the first half of "Boom and Zoom'' unplayable in fantasy.

Should Kamara not play on Sunday, Ingram would again get the starting nod in a favorable matchup. Carolina is 22nd in the NFL in fantasy points surrendered to opposing running backs. But even in the surprising case of Kamara missing his second consecutive game, I would sit Ingram and any other Saints back.

Read More Saints News