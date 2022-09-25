Saints vs. Panthers Pregame Report - Week 3
The Saints (1-1) and Panthers (0-2) square off in Bank of America Stadium as part of nine early kickoffs in Week 3 across the NFL. New Orleans is looking to rebound after a tough home opener against the Bucs that saw their defense play outstanding. Matt Rhule and company are trying to pick up their first win after two close games with the Browns and Giants. Here's our pregame report.
All-Time Series: The regular season series is tied 26-26, with New Orleans having three playoff victories against Carolina.
Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT), Dan Hellie, Matt Millen, and Lindsay Czarniak (field reporter)
Where to Stream: FuboTV (Start Your Free Trial Here), Saints App, FOX Sports Go
Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 133 (NO), 85 (CAR) | XM: 383 (NO), 225 (CAR)
Referee: Carl Cheffers
Current Lines: Saints -2.5 (O/U at 41.5)
Jersey Combo: Black Jerseys, Gold Pants
Read More
Last 5 Matchups
- 1/2/22 - Saints 18, Panthers 10
- 9/19/21 - Panthers 26, Saints 7
- 1/3/21 - Saints 33, Panthers 7
- 10/25/20 - Saints 27, Panthers 24
- 12/29/19 - Saints 42, Panthers 10
Broadcast Map (via 506sports): The projected broadcast is in orange, which sees the Gulf Coast being able to tune into this one. FOX has the doubleheader this week.
Saints Storylines
HILL OUT, KAMARA AND WINSTON IN: Alvin Kamara (rib) and Jameis Winston (ankle/back) are both expected to play in this one, so that's good news for the Saints. However, Taysom Hill (rib) will not be available today. Look for Nick Vannett to be active and be more involved in the run blocking department.
ADEBO WATCH: We'll be paying close attention to whether or not Paulson Adebo (ankle) plays in this one. He was dealing with a high ankle sprain and is officially questionable going into Sunday. The team placed Alontae Taylor on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury suffered at Thursday's practice. They also elevated cornerback DaMarcus Fields from the practice squad.
PASS RUSH: We talked about it a couple of times this week, but New Orleans needs to get their pass rush going, and today feels like a good day that we see it happen getting after Baker Mayfield. Look for the Saints to be a bit more aggressive on defense in blitzing.
OFFENSIVE CONSISTENCY: The offense will be a key focal point against Carolina's defense. New Orleans needs to get off to a good start in this one and be better on 3rd Down. Having Kamara back will certainly help, but everything needs to gel in order to get a win. The offense has had trouble finding their identity two games in, but the players and coaches feel like it's coming.
Saints-Panthers Coverage From the Week
- Saints Sunday Morning Injury Updates Vs. Panthers | Week 3
- Saints at Panthers: Players to Watch
- Saints Positions to Watch Against the Panthers
- Saints Final Injury Report for Week 3
- Saints Rushing Attack vs. Panthers Run Defense
- Saints Passing Attack vs. Panthers Pass Defense
- Saints Pass Defense vs. Panthers Passing Attack
- Saints Run Defense vs. Panthers Rushing Attack
- X-Factors: Saints at Panthers | Week 3
- Fantasy Football's Top Waiver-Wire Targets | Week 3
- Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 3
- Saints Absent Pass Rush Needs to Come Alive Against Panthers
- First Look: Saints at Panthers
Our Live Twitter Feed
Check back around kickoff, as we'll have a Week 3 live game thread going!