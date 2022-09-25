Skip to main content

Saints vs. Panthers Pregame Report - Week 3

Here's a ton of info and how to keep up with all the Saints in Week 3 for their meeting with the Panthers.

The Saints (1-1) and Panthers (0-2) square off in Bank of America Stadium as part of nine early kickoffs in Week 3 across the NFL. New Orleans is looking to rebound after a tough home opener against the Bucs that saw their defense play outstanding. Matt Rhule and company are trying to pick up their first win after two close games with the Browns and Giants. Here's our pregame report.

All-Time Series: The regular season series is tied 26-26, with New Orleans having three playoff victories against Carolina.

Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT), Dan Hellie, Matt Millen, and Lindsay Czarniak (field reporter)

Where to Stream: FuboTV (Start Your Free Trial Here), Saints App, FOX Sports Go

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 133 (NO), 85 (CAR) | XM: 383 (NO), 225 (CAR)

Referee: Carl Cheffers

Current Lines: Saints -2.5 (O/U at 41.5)

Jersey Combo: Black Jerseys, Gold Pants

Last 5 Matchups

  • 1/2/22 - Saints 18, Panthers 10
  • 9/19/21 - Panthers 26, Saints 7
  • 1/3/21 - Saints 33, Panthers 7
  • 10/25/20 - Saints 27, Panthers 24
  • 12/29/19 - Saints 42, Panthers 10

Broadcast Map (via 506sports): The projected broadcast is in orange, which sees the Gulf Coast being able to tune into this one. FOX has the doubleheader this week.

Saints-Panthers Projected in Orange

Saints Storylines

HILL OUT, KAMARA AND WINSTON IN: Alvin Kamara (rib) and Jameis Winston (ankle/back) are both expected to play in this one, so that's good news for the Saints. However, Taysom Hill (rib) will not be available today. Look for Nick Vannett to be active and be more involved in the run blocking department.

ADEBO WATCH: We'll be paying close attention to whether or not Paulson Adebo (ankle) plays in this one. He was dealing with a high ankle sprain and is officially questionable going into Sunday. The team placed Alontae Taylor on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury suffered at Thursday's practice. They also elevated cornerback DaMarcus Fields from the practice squad.

PASS RUSH: We talked about it a couple of times this week, but New Orleans needs to get their pass rush going, and today feels like a good day that we see it happen getting after Baker Mayfield. Look for the Saints to be a bit more aggressive on defense in blitzing.

OFFENSIVE CONSISTENCY: The offense will be a key focal point against Carolina's defense. New Orleans needs to get off to a good start in this one and be better on 3rd Down. Having Kamara back will certainly help, but everything needs to gel in order to get a win. The offense has had trouble finding their identity two games in, but the players and coaches feel like it's coming. 

Our Live Twitter Feed

Check back around kickoff, as we'll have a Week 3 live game thread going!

