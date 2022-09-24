Saints Rushing Attack vs. Panthers Run Defense

A 1-1 New Orleans Saints team enters a week three contest at the Carolina Panthers in search of an offensive identity.

Are they a physical group that wants to establish the run and take shots with play-action passes?

Do they want to be a squad that controls games with a rhythmic passing attack, like we saw throughout most of former coach Sean Payton's tenure?

Or are they a team that wants to attack defenses down the field with QB Jameis Winston and a talented group of wideouts?

The Saints turned the ball over five times in the second half of last week's home loss to a formidable Tampa Bay defense. New Orleans was running the ball with a little success against the Buccaneers, despite the absence of RB Alvin Kamara with a rib injury. A fumble by RB Mark Ingram halted a sure scoring drive, which was followed by three interceptions by Winston in a comeback attempt.

Kamara has been a limited participant in practice all week and could be a game-time decision. The Saints take on another physical defense in the 0-2 Panthers. Here's how their running attack stacks up against their NFC South foe.

New Orleans Rushing Attack

18.5 points per game

125.5 rushing yards per game

1 rushing touchdown

6.4 per carry

Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) picks up yards against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints rushed for 151 yards during their week one win at Atlanta, but 57 of those were on one run by Taysom Hill. Otherwise it never really felt like they established control of the game on the ground against the Falcons.

New Orleans picked up 100 rushing yards on 20 carries against a significantly better Tampa Bay defense, even without Kamara, and rolled through the Buccaneers defense on a third quarter drive until Ingram's fumble.

Kamara had 39 rushing yards on nine carries against Atlanta and is listed as questionable entering this game. His versatility and game breaking ability challenges a defense vertically and from sideline-to-sideline.

Kamara's presence adds a rare dimension to the offense. He’s led the Saints in rushing for the last four years and now sits in third place on the franchise's all-time rushing list after just five seasons.

The team’s all-time rushing leader, Mark Ingram, has 80 yards so far this season on 14 carries. At 32 years old, Ingram may no longer be able to shoulder the load for an entire year, but he's an ideal complement to the dynamic Kamara with his bruising running style.

Tony Jones Jr. is another physical runner who could be a factor if Kamara is limited. Jones and special teams ace Dwayne Washington combined for six carries and 25 yards against the Buccaneers. They'll need to be productive if Kamara misses a second straight outing.

No matter who lines up at running back, expect Taysom Hill to get some chances out of the backfield. Hill has 95 yards so far on seven attempts, including a huge 57-yarder against the Falcons that set up his own 11-yard touchdown, the team’s only rushing score of the season. Hill is a hard-nosed runner who bulldozes tacklers, but also possesses lightning speed in the open field.

The Saints offensive line needs to control the line of scrimmage for the offense to have a chance to establish balance. Much of the team’s rushing yardage comes over their right side, behind RT Ryan Ramczyk and RG Cesar Ruiz. Center Erik McCoy, LG Andrus Peat, and LT James Hurst are vital in pulling duties and opening up cutback lanes for Kamara and Ingram.

Carolina Run Defense

22.5 points per game

160 rushing yards per game

2 rushing touchdowns

4.8 yards per carry

13 tackles for loss

Sep 19, 2021; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is stopped for no gain against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Only three teams have allowed more rushing yards through two games than Carolina. After being gashed for 217 yards on the ground by the Cleveland Browns in the season opener, the Panthers shored up a bit in allowing 103 rushing yards to the Giants.

Cleveland was the sixth of the Panthers last 15 opponents to pick up at least 150 yards on the ground. Carolina was especially vulnerable up the middle last season, where they were among the league's worst in rushing yardage allowed.

The Panthers defensive front is physical, but more effective at rushing the passer than defending the run. More is expected from DT Derrick Brown, a 6’5” and 320-Lb. defender who was the seventh overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. The big-bodied Brown must play with better positioning and leverage inside to shut down opposing rush lanes.

Carolina signed DT Matthew Ioannidis this offseason away from Washington to pair with Brown in the middle. Ioannidis has good size and plays with smart leverage, but can get pushed around in the run game. Undrafted rookie DT Marquan McCall, a 379-Lb. behemoth, will get more snaps in the middle with DT Bravvion Roy on injured reserve.

Panthers defensive ends Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Henry Anderson are disruptive pass rushers, but only Burns is a consistent run defender along the edge. Carolina's defensive line needs to do a better job at controlling the line of scrimmage to allow their athletic but undersized linebackers to flow freely to the ball.

Eighth-year LB Shaq Thompson has outstanding open field skills and is coming off his third straight year of at least 100 tackles. Fellow outside linebacker Frankie Luvu is a physical presence along the edge. Carolina also added two outstanding run defenders at the position this offseason in Damien Wilson and Cory Littleton.

Third-year S Jeremy Chinn is an active playmaker all over the field and led the Panthers in tackles his first two seasons. Chinn has played more in coverage so far this season, but has shown himself perfectly capable of playing in the box as an extra linebacker. He leads a physical Panthers secondary that is aggressive in run support.

What to Expect

Dec 17, 2018; Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) tries to stop New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22). Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Before Ingram's fumble in the third quarter against the Buccaneers, New Orleans was beginning to take control of the game along the line of scrimmage. With a back injury to Jameis Winston and protection issues along the offensive line, expect the Saints to try to establish the run early against a Panthers defense that’s been vulnerable on the ground.

Alvin Kamara hasn't had great success as a runner against the Panthers, rushing for just 400 yards in nine meetings. However, a healthy Kamara presents a big challenge for Shaq Thompson and Jeremy Chinn and should open up opportunities for the Saints other skill positions.

With Carolina's vulnerability against inside runs, Mark Ingram and Taysom Hill could play a vital role in the outcome this Sunday. The Saints have yet to establish a physical advantage in all four quarters of either game this season. In order to start with a 2-1 record and grab another win in their division, they'll have to do exactly that in Carolina.

