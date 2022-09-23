Saints Passing Attack vs. Panthers Pass Defense

The New Orleans Saints fell to 1-1 with a 20-10 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. New Orleans turned the ball over on four straight possessions and five total times in the second half. Quarterback Jameis Winston threw three interceptions, matching his total from all seven games that he started last season.

Just prior to kickoff on Sunday, news broke that Winston was playing with four broken vertebrae in his lower back. He is reportedly not at risk for further damage, but his status and effectiveness could depend on his flexibility and pain tolerance.

It’s only been two weeks, but the Saints offense has shown a few disturbing traits so far. They'll now take on an underrated Carolina defense that’s ranked among the league's best against the pass for the last couple years.

New Orleans Passing Attack

18.5 points per game

221 passing yards per game

3 touchdowns

3 interceptions

10 sacks/17 QB hits

After a ho-hum first three quarters against Atlanta in the season opener, Winston had a spectacular fourth quarter in completing 13 of 16 throws for 212 yards with two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion to pull out a miraculous win. In a clear case of trying to do too much against his former team, he was 25 of 40 for 236 yards with a touchdown and those three interceptions against the Buccaneers.

Winston continues to hold on to the ball too long in several situations, trying to avoid interceptions. It’s thrown off the timing of the passing game and caused him to take some unnecessary sacks. He also bypassed several opportunities to run against Tampa Bay, but that could have been a result of his back injury.

The 28-year-old Winston is still the right quarterback for this offense, if he's not limited too severely by his back. He has underrated mobility and the arm talent to make any throw to shred defenses. In the unlikely event that the Saints choose to rest Winston this week, they’ll turn to 34-year-old Andy Dalton.

A 12-year veteran, Dalton has completed over 62% of his career attempts with 226 touchdowns and 135 interceptions while averaging over 237 yards as a starter. He isn't as dynamic as Winston, but has good accuracy and can make all the necessary throws if he gets good protection.

The biggest concern for the Saints through two games is their offensive line. Winston has been sacked 10 times and hit 17 times, second most in the league. While some of those pressures are on him, he simply hasn't had consistent protection for routes to develop down the field.

Star RT Ryan Ramczyk is one of the NFL's elite linemen, routinely handling top edge rushers one-on-one. Veteran LT James Hurst is solid on the other side, while C Erik McCoy is among the best at his position. The problem has been at guard, where Cesar Ruiz and Andrus Peat have been human turnstiles for pass rushers.

Opponents have brought extra rushers inside with great success against the Saints. Until Ruiz and Peat prove that they can handle those challenges, this will be the offense's biggest Achilles heel.

New Orleans has a trio of wideouts as good as any team in the league. Michael Thomas looks back to his dominant form before an ankle injury that cost him most of the last two seasons. Thomas has 11 receptions for 122 yards and 3 touchdowns so far and continues to be a physical route runner with reliable hands nearly unstoppable for defenses.

Jarvis Landry is tied with Thomas for the team lead with 11 receptions and has a team-high 139 yards. Landry, like Thomas, is a savvy route runner with a knack at finding the open areas in coverage. Rookie first-round choice Chris Olave has outstanding deep speed, but is also an underrated route runner who threatens defenses at every level. He has 8 receptions for 121 yards so far.

Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harty don't get a lot of opportunities after being the team leading receivers in 2021. However, they provide strong depth and are dangerous options when the Saints go to four and five wide formations.

Juwan Johnson is the only tight end to catch a pass so far, pulling in six balls for 83 yards. Johnson is developing into a viable receiving threat and has the athleticism to make plays down the field. Adam Trautman is employed mostly as an extra blocker, while Taysom Hill is used mostly out of the backfield.

The Saints have yet to get their running backs involved in the passing game. Alvin Kamara is the league's best receiving back, had just three catches for seven yards in the season opener before missing last week with a rib injury. He returned to practice this week in limited duty and his status is worth monitoring.

Veteran RB Mark Ingram also has three catches, resulting in only four yards. Ingram is a threat on screens and check-downs, while Kamara is dangerous lining up anywhere along the formation. Getting them more involved as receivers not only opens up offensive options, but could also slow the opposing pass rush.

Carolina Pass Defense

22.5 points per game

150 passing yards per game

2 touchdowns

0 interceptions

58.8% completion percentage

4 sacks/14 QB hits

After ranking fourth against the pass in 2021, a young Carolina defense has picked up right where they left off last season. Only two teams have given up fewer yards through the air than the Panthers through two games, even though they faced two mediocre quarterbacks in Jacoby Brissett and Daniel Jones.

Carolina comes at opponents with a physical defensive line led by DE Brian Burns, who has two sacks and six pressures through two games. Burns is a strong and explosive edge rusher who has 18 sacks and 68 pressures over the previous two seasons.

Burns is flanked by the athletic Yetur Gross-Matos on the other edge, with Henry Anderson and Marquis Haynes providing big-bodied depth. Outside linebacker Frankie Luvu is also a capable pass rusher from inside or outside.

The Panthers can also collapse opposing pockets with good interior push from tackles Derrick Brown and Matt Ioannidis. It’s a thin unit, and Carolina will sometimes slide Burns or Anderson inside, but Brown and Ioannidis create consistent chaos for offenses.

Carolina has a pair of athletic playmakers at linebacker in Shaq Thompson and Damien Wilson alongside Luvu, with Cory Littleton bringing starting quality depth. All three players are solid in coverage, but also disruptive blitzers from various angles.

The Panthers have perhaps the league's most underrated trio of cornerbacks. Jaycee Horn, the eighth overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, shows elite coverage traits and the ability to lock down top receivers.

Fifth-year CB Donte Jackson has 12 interceptions and has surrendered less than 60% completion rate over his first four seasons. Former first-round pick C.J. Henderson is a gambler who can be beaten on double moves, but is a dangerous playmaker in the secondary.

Jeremy Chinn highlights a steady trio of safeties for the Panthers defense. Chinn is a versatile defender who makes plays in the box, slot coverage, or as a deep safety. Xavier Woods and Myles Hartsfield aren't household names, but are physical hitters and rarely fooled in zone responsibilities.

What to Expect

Jameis Winston is expected to start, but pass protection is paramount for whoever lines up at center for the Saints to have any success on Sunday. Carolina sacked Winston four times and registered 19 pressures in a week two upset of the Saints last season.

Brian Burns had a sack and four pressures in that matchup. In five career contests against New Orleans, Burns has four sacks and seven QB hits. His matchup against Ramczyk will be one of the major keys to the outcome. The Saints must also handle interior pressure, something that the Panthers will certainly look to exploit because of their struggles.

New Orleans wideouts Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Chris Olave face a critical challenge against Carolina's talented corners. Savvy vets Thomas and Landry could have an advantage against the inexperienced Horn, but this will be a physical showdown throughout the game.

Thomas has 56 catches for 650 yards in nine career meetings against the Panthers. He’s caught at least five passes in eight of those outings and surpassed 70 yards receiving against them five times.

It's also on Winston to have zero hesitation once a receiver breaks open. He must be patient and take what the defense gives him at times, but must get this passing game into a rhythm by taking advantage of the team’s talent at wideout.

Expect New Orleans to get their running backs more involved as receivers. Alvin Kamara has 44 receptions for 341 yards in nine career meetings against the Panthers, but presents an open field challenge for S Jeremy Chinn and LB Shaq Thompson.

Ingram's abilities in the screen game could also slow up the Panthers pass rush, opening up bigger opportunities for Winston down the field.

