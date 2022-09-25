Skip to main content

Saints at Panthers in Week 3: Odds, Line, Prediction

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers odds, money line, and betting.

New Orleans will square off against the Carolina in a pivotal Week 3 NFC South showdown for both teams.  

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

  • Today's game will be the third-straight divisional match for the Saints, but first for Carolina. 
  • Saints need a win to keep pace with division leader, Tamp Bay Buccaneers.
  • Carolina hopes to avoid a 0-3 start to its season.

THE ODDS

  • SI Sportsbook has New Orleans as a 2.5-point favorite
  • Money Line: Saints (-133), Panthers (+110)
Jameis Winston vs. Carolina Panthers
PLAYERS OVER/UNDER

  • QB Jameis Winston - over/under 1.5 passing touchdowns (+125/-120)
  • QB Baker Mayfield - over/under 205.5 passing yards (-120/-120)
  • RB Alvin Kamara - over/under 50.5 rushing yards (-125/-118)
  • RB Christian McCaffrey - over/under  60.5 rushing yards (-125/-120)
  • WR Michael Thomas - over/under  54.5 receiving yards (-125/-120)
  • WR DJ Moore - over/under 55.5 receiving yards (-125/-118)

*More Saints-Panthers players and team bets at SI Betting!

  • The total has gone UNDER in 7 of the Saints' last 9 games.
  • The Saints are 5-2 SU in their last seven games.
  • The Saints are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games against the Panthers.
  • The Saints are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games played in September.
  • New Orleans is 5-1 SU in its last six games against the Panthers

  • The Panthers are 0-9 ATS in their last nine games.

  • Carolina is 0-7 ATS in its last seven home games.

  • The total has gone UNDER in five of Carolina's last six home games.

  • The Panthers are 0-9 SU in their last nine games.

  • The total has gone OVER in 7 of the Panthers' last 10 games.

GAME PREDICTION

Saints 24, Panthers 19

