Week 2 of the fantasy football season brought more questions for some and more clarity to others regarding their rosters. While a handful of owners feel like they found a diamond in the rough through two weeks, others scramble after beginning the year 0-2.

Here are a few options to bolster your roster ahead of Week 3 via the Wavier Wire.

Quarterback Target:

San Fransisco 49ers - Jimmy Garoppolo

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands the football off to running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (22) against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After leading the Niners to the NFC title game a year ago, San Francisco elected to begin the Trey Lance era in 2022, sending Jimmy Garoppolo to the bench to start the season. Jimmy G, a proven quality NFL starter, now finds himself back in the driver's seat as the starter following a season-ending ankle injury to Lance in Week 2.

Garoppolo was never a top fantasy quarterback, finishing last season as QB 17 at season's end. However, averaging 16 points per week ranks him inside the top 15 among quarterbacks that played at least 13 games a year ago.

Refrain from assuming Jimmy G as the savior of your season. Suppose you need another quality starter or a bridge quarterback while your starter returns to form or health. In that case, Garoppolo is a solid pickup to the roster throughout the remainder of the season.

Running Back Target:

Miami Dolphins - Raheem Mostert

Sep 11, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) reacts from the field during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

After showing promise as a PPR RB2 or Flex Option in 2019 and 2020, Mostert suffered an injury in Week 1 of 2021, ending his season and tenure with the 49ers. This offseason, Mostert took his talents to South Beach and linked up with a young and dangerous Dolphins offense.

A poor showing in Week 1 left Mostert as a fantasy football afterthought. But following a huge comeback victory against Baltimore, where he was featured in both the run and pass game, Mostert has become fantasy relevant for the first time in a year and a half.

Facing a Bills defense that ranks 29th through two weeks against running backs in fantasy, Raheem is an interesting pick up in PPR leagues. Monitor him this week and the remainder of the season as Miami's backfield continues to take shape.

Wide Receiver Target:

Dallas Cowboys- Michael Gallup

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) catches a pass against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Gallup has yet to play in 2022 as he continues to make strides to return to the field following an injury that ended his 2021 season. A solid fantasy option in 2019 and 2020, Gallup showed a lot of promise in the Dallas offense, which resulted in rumblings of whether Dallas should keep him or Amari Cooper. With Cooper now in Cleveland, Gallup has a prime opportunity to become the Cowboys' number two option next to Ceedee Lamb.

Rostered in less than half of most leagues, Gallup is attempting to be a full go in practice this week with the hopes of playing in Week 3 against the Giants. Should he go, the Colorado State product gets an intense matchup in his debut battling New York's 31st-ranked defense against fantasy wide-outs.

When healthy, Gallup was a top 40 WR in 2019 and 2020. Though he may not be a sure starter Week to Week, Gallup could easily be a sneaky pickup that could prove to be a strong FLEX option down the stretch.

Tight End Target:

New Orleans Saints - Taysom Hill

Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) rushes against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (96) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Want a risky waiver-wire target? I got you covered with a player that does not truly fit his fantasy football position, Taysom Hill. In Week 1, Hill rushed for 81 yards and a score, resulting in 15.1 PPR fantasy points. However, 50+ of those yards came on one run. I quickly reminded on The Bayou Blitz Podcast that Hill only got five touches in the matchup. Without a high volume of touches, he is shaky at best as a starting TE1.

I still have those reservations on Hill, but the Saints' offense has struggled for only one quarter through two weeks and needs a jolt. Hill may not be the go-to fantasy guy he was during his multiple stretches as a starting quarterback, but monitor his usage rate in the New Orleans offense in Week 3 and beyond. He might be worth an add if he saw more action, particularly as a runner.

Taysom is a reach to add to a roster as of the beginning of Week 3, but a potential option in deeper leagues as the season progresses and his role in the offense grows.

