X-Factors: Week 1 - Saints vs Falcons

The New Orleans Saints enter a new era on Sunday as Dennis Allen serves as the Black and Gold's head coach for the first time in a regular season game. With a bitter NFC South rivalry to open up the new campaign, New Orleans will need all hands on deck to begin the season on the right foot.

There are a few players who can move the pendulum in the direction of the Black and Gold against their lifelong rivals. Here are the New Orleans Saints' biggest X-Factors for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season.

Offensive X-Factor: Wide Receiver - Michael Thomas

Jul 27, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The long awaited return of Michael Thomas appears to just hours away. Per reports throughout the week, Thomas is on track to play against Atlanta in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season. The 2019 offensive player of the year's absence from the team, due to injury, a year ago was more than evident as the Saints young receivers never made headway during the 2021 campaign.

Though it is a long road back to peak performance from any injury, Thomas has impressed throughout his stint in training camp. Some members of the media even declaring that he "is back" to being the Michael Thomas of old. The mere presence of Thomas on the field will attract attention and impact the Saints offense on Sunday, opening up the field for others to make plays.

Thomas could also find himself posting big numbers in his return to action. In just seven games played in 2020, 'Can't Guard Mike' faced Atlanta twice, posting a pair of 100-yard performances. In his career, Thomas has seven games with at least 7 receptions against the Dirty Birds and has surpassed 90 receiving yards in five of those outings.

Defensive X-Factor: Cornerback - Bradley Roby

Dec 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby (21) reacts to a play against Miami Dolphins during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans will be without sophomore standout defensive back Paulson Adebo in Week 1, which opens the door for 2014 first round draft choice Bradley Roby to start opposite Marshon Lattimore. The Ohio State Buckeye looked to have become a luxury in New Orleans as a strong member of a depth filled defensive backfield. However, because of injury and the trade of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Roby's value is at an all-time high to the club.

Impressive throughout camp, Roby reminded many on why he was a first round selection eight seasons ago and why he could easily be a starting corner for many teams across the league. Though Atlanta's offensive weapons are unproven at the NFL level having a veteran like Roby battling throughout four quarters can prove to be the difference in a heated contest against a division rival.

Look for Roby to be tested by Marcus Mariota and company early, but expect Roby to answer with a big play or two for the Black and Gold defense.

