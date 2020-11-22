Saints News Network's Week 11 Falcons vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread.

Saints News Network Pre-Game Show with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan

Saints News Network's John Hendrix will be reporting from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. His Twitter handle is @johnjhendrix.

Saints Inactives

TE Josh Hill (concussion)

RB Dwayne Washington (back)

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

LB Chase Hansen

OL Derrick Kelly

DT Malcolm Roach

Falcons Inactives

Saints win the coin toss and elect to defer.

Falcons Ball

Drive Start: Atlanta 25 (15:00 1st Quarter)

Ryan to Ridley gain of 48-yards. 1st Down.

Falcons in Red Zone.

3rd and 4: Ryan to Hurst, Incomplete.

Koo 28-yard Field Goal is GOOD

7-plays, 65-yards, 3:39

Saints: 0 - Falcons: 3

Saints Ball