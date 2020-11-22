Week 11 Falcons vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread
Saints News Network's Week 11 Falcons vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread.
Saints News Network Pre-Game Show with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan
Saints News Network's John Hendrix will be reporting from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. His Twitter handle is @johnjhendrix.
Saints Inactives
- TE Josh Hill (concussion)
- RB Dwayne Washington (back)
- CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
- LB Chase Hansen
- OL Derrick Kelly
- DT Malcolm Roach
Falcons Inactives
Pre-Game Huddle
Score
Saints win the coin toss and elect to defer.
Falcons Ball
- Drive Start: Atlanta 25 (15:00 1st Quarter)
- Ryan to Ridley gain of 48-yards. 1st Down.
- Falcons in Red Zone.
- 3rd and 4: Ryan to Hurst, Incomplete.
- Koo 28-yard Field Goal is GOOD
- 7-plays, 65-yards, 3:39
- Saints: 0 - Falcons: 3
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: New Orleans 24 (11:17 1st Quarter)
- Hill to Thomas gain of 8-yards.
- 3rd and 1: Hill SACKED by Jarrett. loss of 9.
- Morstead Punts to Powell. No Return.