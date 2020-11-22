NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Week 11 Falcons vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread

Saints News Network's Week 11 Falcons vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread.
Author:
Publish date:

Saints News Network's Week 11 Falcons vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread.

Saints News Network Pre-Game Show with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan

Saints News Network's John Hendrix will be reporting from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. His Twitter handle is @johnjhendrix.

Saints Inactives

  • TE Josh Hill (concussion)
  • RB Dwayne Washington (back)
  • CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
  • LB Chase Hansen
  • OL Derrick Kelly
  • DT Malcolm Roach

Falcons Inactives

Pre-Game Huddle

Score

Score Updates Week 11 (1)

Saints win the coin toss and elect to defer.

Falcons Ball

  • Drive Start: Atlanta 25 (15:00 1st Quarter)
  • Ryan to Ridley gain of 48-yards. 1st Down.
  • Falcons in Red Zone.
  • 3rd and 4: Ryan to Hurst, Incomplete.
  • Koo 28-yard Field Goal is GOOD
  • 7-plays, 65-yards, 3:39
  • Saints: 0 - Falcons: 3

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: New Orleans 24 (11:17 1st Quarter)
  • Hill to Thomas gain of 8-yards.
  • 3rd and 1: Hill SACKED by Jarrett. loss of 9.
  • Morstead Punts to Powell. No Return.

Game Day Blog (7)
Game Day

Week 11 Falcons vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread

LATTIMORE VS JONES
Game Day

Week 11: Saints Inactives

YouTube Thumbnail 1280x720 px (2)
Game Day

Saints Pregame Report - Week 11 [LIVE STREAM]

Week 11 Keys to Victory Roundtable
Game Day

Keys to a Saints Victory vs. Falcons in Week 11

USATSI_13650865_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints vs. Falcons: Key Matchups

Saints Alvin Kamara From humble beginnings to NFL STARDOM (1)
Editorial / Opinion

Alvin Kamara: His Journey, Triumphs, and Evolving Legacy

Pre-Game Report (1)
Game Day

Falcons vs. Saints: Week 11 Pregame Report

Drew Brees to IR (1)
News

REPORT: Brees' Second Opinion Reveals 11 Broken Ribs

YouTube Thumbnail 1280x720 px (1)
News

Saints Transactions in Week 11: Falcons vs. Saints