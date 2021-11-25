Week 12: Saints Inactives List Against Bills

We take one last look at who's in and out for the Saints, as they are getting ready to host the Bills soon to close out Thanksgiving night.

Happy Thanksgiving! We see NFL action close out on Thursday night with the Bills and Saints inside the Superdome, and check in on the inactive list for New Orleans. Several players were previously ruled out of action on the team's final injury report, and we got word earlier that Mark Ingram was not going to play.

QB Ian Book

RB Mark Ingram (knee)

FB Alex Armah

RB Alvin Kamara (knee)

RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle)

DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder)

If you're looking for some good news, Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder) returns to the starting lineup. Tony Jones Jr. will be handling the primary workload at running back tonight with Ingram and Kamara out. Presumably, Carl Granderson should start opposite of Cam Jordan, as the Saints only have Jalyn Holmes as the other option at defensive end.

For Thursday roster moves ahead of the game, the Saints elevated Caleb Benenoch and Adam Prentice from the practice squad, and also added Will Clapp to the active roster. As always, while you're waiting for kickoff, be sure to hop on over to our Pregame Report.

Bills-Saints Coverage From the Week