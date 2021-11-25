Saints Pregame Report for Week 12: How to Watch and Follow the Bills Game

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    Bills vs. Saints Pregame Report - Week 12

    It's Turkey Day! The Bills and Saints meet in the Superdome to close out the Thanksgiving slate of games on Thursday.
    Author:

    Thanksgiving brings us three games as we stuff our faces with good food and spend time with our friends and families. Thursday night finishes off with the Bills (6-5) and Saints (5-5) going at it on NBC, as New Orleans is a team that desperately needs a win and end their three-game losing streak. Here's a look at how today will unfold, with all the information you need ahead of tonight's kickoff.

    Thanksgiving Action: Bears at Lions - 11:30 a.m. CT | Raiders at Cowboys - 3:30 p.m. CT | Bills at Saints - 7:20 p.m. CT

    All-Time Series: Saints lead 7-4, and have won the past 5 matchups.

    Where to Watch: NBC (7:20 p.m. CT), Mike Tirico, Drew Brees, Michele Tafoya (field reporter)

    Where to Stream: Fubo, NFL Mobile, Saints App, Fox Sports GO, NBC Sports App

    Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); National Radio: Westwood One with Bill Rosinski and Rod Woodson; SIRIUS: 85 (BUF), 82 (NO), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (BUF), 227 (NO), 88 (National) | SXM App: 803 (BUF), 822 (NO), 88 (National)

    Referee: Brad Allen

    Current Lines: Bills -6 (O/U at 45)

    Jersey Combo: Color Rush

    Last 5 Matchups

    • 11/12/17 - Saints 47, Bills 10
    • 10/27/13 - Saints 35, Bills 17
    • 9/27/09 - Saints 27, Bills 7
    • 10/2/05 - Saints 19, Bills 7
    • 9/9/01 - Saints 24, Bills 6

    Saints Storylines

    Once again, injuries dominate the top headlines for the Saints. They'll go into this game without Alvin Kamara for a third straight game, and will also be down Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Davenport, and Tanoh Kpassagnon. Getting back Terron Armstead will be a good boost, as James Hurst will likely slide over to right tackle for Ramczyk. Mark Ingram will be the featured back again, with Tony Jones Jr. backing him up.

    The concern for the pass rush is great. Essentially, New Orleans has three healthy defensive ends going into this game (Cam Jordan, Carl Granderson, Jalyn Holmes). The only other realistic option for the Saints is to throw David Onyemata on the outside, a position he got some work at during training camp and the preseason. It'll be interesting to see if Dennis Allen's defense will be able to get after Josh Allen.

    The Saints are 3-0 on Thanksgiving, and they're going into this one as heavy underdogs. Naturally, Drew Brees being in the house is going to bring a lot of emotions and energy. Sean Payton's squad definitely could use a strong start, but just being in this game going into the final quarter would go a long way. If they can get into the last quarter being down by only one possession, then you have to feel pretty good about their chances. Getting off to sluggish starts has really killed New Orleans in the past few weeks.

