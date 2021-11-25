Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 12

Saints News Network's Fantasy Analyst Brendan Boylan looks at members of the Black and Gold to start and sit in Week 12.

Saints Fantasy Football Start 'em or Sit 'em for Week 12 of the 2021 NFL Regular Season.

Start 'em: RB Tony Jones Jr. (102nd in Standard Scoring Among RBs)

Per reports on Thanksgiving Day morning, New Orleans is expected to be without running back Mark Ingram II against the Buffalo Bills. The news comes just a day after the Saints announced superstar Alvin Kamara will miss his third consecutive game with a knee injury. Thus, leaving the Black and Gold paper thin at running back on Thursday night.

Just a few weeks ago second year running back Tony Jones Jr. was activated from Injured Reserve by the Saints after a stellar offseason for the team. Jones Jr. will share a bulk of the rushing attempts with Ty Montgomery and Taysom Hill against Buffalo and is available in 90% of most leagues.

With injuries galore across the league and many in need of a FLEX play this week, Jones serves as a low risk, high reward option for just Week 12 as it appears he will be the Saints number one option on the ground. In limited sample size, Jones had his best game for New Orleans in Week 1 rushing for 50 yards on 11 carries.

Jones may not get many looks throughout the season, but due to necessity he should receive 15+ carries today and multiple looks in the endzone. I like him as a FELX this week for New Orleans.

Sit' em: WR Deonte Harris (85th in Standard Scoring Among WRs)

New Orleans is the most injury plagued team in the entire NFL and offensively might have the worst receiving corps in all the NFL. So projecting who or if there is a go-to in the Saints offense without Alvin Kamara is near impossible. However, Trevor Siemian has appeared to found chemistry with wide-outs Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway over the past three weeks.

Deonte Harris, who had been the Saints most consistent reciever, has yet to find that same chemistry with the Saints new starting quarterback. The former All-Pro return man has been unable to take the top off liek he did with Jameis Winston and is more reliant on YAC in the short and intermediate routes.

While he may be one of the Saints most exciting players to watch, Harris is not a smart fantasy play until he and Siemian hit on a few deep routes or in the red-zone.

