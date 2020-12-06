Week 13 Saints vs. Falcons: Live GameDay Blog and Thread
Saints News Network's Week 13 Saints vs. Falcons: Live GameDay Blog and Thread
Saints News Network Pre-Game Show with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan
Saints Inactives
- WR Deonte Harris
- QB Trevor Siemian
- CB Janoris Jenkins
- CB Grant Haley
- TE Garrett Griffin
- RB Ty Montgomery
- DE Marcus Davenport
- DTMalcolm Roach
Falcons Inactives
Pre-Game Huddle
Score
New Orleans Wins the Coin Toss and Elects to Defer.
Falcons Ball
- Drive Start: Atlanta 25 (15:00 1st Quarter)
- Three and Out
- Hofritcher Punts to Lewis. PENALTY Holding New Orleans.
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: New Orleans 7 (13:34 1st Quarter)
- Three and Out
- Morstead Punts to Powell Return of 7 yards.
Falcons Ball
- Drive Start: Atlanta 47 (12:08 1st Quarter)
- Three and Out
- Hofritcher Punts to Lewis. No Return
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: New Orleans 12 (10:34 1st Quarter)
- 3rd and 7: PENALTY Roughing the Passer. 15-Yard Penalty. 1st Down.
- Hill SACKED by Means.
- 3rd and 6: Hill to Cook gain of 6. 1st Down.
- Hill scrambles for 43 yards. 1st Down.
- Saints in Red zone
- Hill to Tre'Quan Smith. TOUCHDOWN! (Lutz XP is GOOD)
- 7 plays, 87 yards, 3:33
- Saints: 7 - Falcons: 0
Falcons Ball
- Drive Start: Atlanta 25 (7:01 1st Quarter)
- Ryan to Jones. 12 yard gain. 1st Down.
- Ryan to Jones. 20 yard gain. 1st Down.
- 3rd and 8: Ryan to Gage Incomplete.
- Koo 53-Yard FG Attempt is GOOD
- 7 plays, 40-yards, 3:06
- Saints: 7 - Falcons: 3
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: New Orleans 25 (3:55 1st Quarter)
- Murray runs Middle. 1st Down.
- 3rd and 3: Hill to Thomas. 1st Down.
- 3rd and 13: Hill to Smith. 1st Down.
- END OF 1st QUARTER
- 3rd and 12: PENALTY False Start
- 3rd and 17: Hill to Thomas. 1st Down.
- Saints in Red Zone.
- PENALTY Holding New Orleans. Brings up 2nd and 13.
- 3rd and 12: Hill to Kamara. Short of line to gain.
- Lutz 40 Yard Attempt is NO GOOD
Falcons Ball
- Drive Start: Atlanta 30 (11:56 2nd Quarter)
- Three and Out
- Hofritcher Punts to Lewis. Return of 9 Yards.
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: New Orleans 32 (11:00 2nd Quarter)
- Tommylee Lewis take Jet Sweep for a 1st Down.
- Hill to Thomas. 1st Down.
- 3rd and 10: Hill to Murray. Short of Line to Gain.
- 4th and 7: Hill to Cook Incomplete. Turnover on Downs
Falcons Ball
- Drive Start: Atlanta 36 (7:40 2nd Quarter)
- Ryan to Jones gain of 35 yards. 1st Down.