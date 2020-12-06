NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Week 13 Saints vs. Falcons: Live GameDay Blog and Thread

Saints News Network Pre-Game Show with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan

Saints Inactives

  • WR Deonte Harris
  • QB Trevor Siemian 
  • CB Janoris Jenkins 
  • CB Grant Haley 
  • TE Garrett Griffin 
  • RB Ty Montgomery 
  • DE Marcus Davenport 
  • DTMalcolm Roach

Falcons Inactives

Pre-Game Huddle

Score

Score Updates Week 13 (3)

New Orleans Wins the Coin Toss and Elects to Defer.

Falcons Ball

  • Drive Start: Atlanta 25 (15:00 1st Quarter)
  • Three and Out
  • Hofritcher Punts to Lewis. PENALTY Holding New Orleans.

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: New Orleans 7 (13:34 1st Quarter)
  • Three and Out
  • Morstead Punts to Powell Return of 7 yards.

Falcons Ball

  • Drive Start: Atlanta 47 (12:08 1st Quarter)
  • Three and Out
  • Hofritcher Punts to Lewis. No Return

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: New Orleans 12 (10:34 1st Quarter)
  • 3rd and 7: PENALTY Roughing the Passer. 15-Yard Penalty. 1st Down.
  • Hill SACKED by Means.
  • 3rd and 6: Hill to Cook gain of 6. 1st Down. 
  • Hill scrambles for 43 yards. 1st Down.
  • Saints in Red zone
  • Hill to Tre'Quan Smith. TOUCHDOWN! (Lutz XP is GOOD)
  • 7 plays, 87 yards, 3:33
  • Saints: 7 - Falcons: 0

Falcons Ball

  • Drive Start: Atlanta 25 (7:01 1st Quarter)
  • Ryan to Jones. 12 yard gain. 1st Down.
  • Ryan to Jones. 20 yard gain. 1st Down.
  • 3rd and 8: Ryan to Gage Incomplete.
  • Koo 53-Yard FG Attempt is GOOD
  • 7 plays, 40-yards, 3:06
  • Saints: 7 - Falcons: 3

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: New Orleans 25 (3:55 1st Quarter)
  • Murray runs Middle. 1st Down.
  • 3rd and 3: Hill to Thomas. 1st Down.
  • 3rd and 13: Hill to Smith. 1st Down.
  • END OF 1st QUARTER
  • 3rd and 12: PENALTY False Start
  • 3rd and 17: Hill to Thomas. 1st Down.
  • Saints in Red Zone.
  • PENALTY Holding New Orleans. Brings up 2nd and 13.
  • 3rd and 12: Hill to Kamara. Short of line to gain.
  • Lutz 40 Yard Attempt is NO GOOD

Falcons Ball

  • Drive Start: Atlanta 30 (11:56 2nd Quarter)
  • Three and Out
  • Hofritcher Punts to Lewis. Return of 9 Yards.

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: New Orleans 32 (11:00 2nd Quarter)
  • Tommylee Lewis take Jet Sweep for a 1st Down.
  • Hill to Thomas. 1st Down.
  • 3rd and 10: Hill to Murray. Short of Line to Gain.
  • 4th and 7: Hill to Cook Incomplete. Turnover on Downs

Falcons Ball

  • Drive Start: Atlanta 36 (7:40 2nd Quarter)
  • Ryan to Jones gain of 35 yards. 1st Down.

