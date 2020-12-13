Week 14 Saints vs Eagles: Live GameDay Blog and Thread
Saints News Network's Week 14 Saints vs. Eagles: Live GameDay Blog and Thread.
Saints News Network Pre-Game Show with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan
Saints Inactives
- WR Deonte Harris (neck)
- QB Trevor Siemian
- DB Ken Crawley
- TE Garrett Griffin
- OL Derrick Kelly
- RB Ty Montgomery
- DT Malcom Brown (shoulder)
Eagles Inatives
Score:
Saints Ball:
- Drive Start: New Orleans 32 (14:54 1st Quarter)
- Three And Out
- Morstead Punts to Ward Return of 5 yards.
Eagles Ball:
- Drive Start: Philadelphia 24 (13:01 1st Quarter)
- Hurts Scrambles for a gain of 5 yards. 1st Down.
- Hurts to Sanders gain of 9-yards. 1st Down.
- 3rd and 8: Hurts to Reagor. Short of Line to Gain.
- 4th and 1: Hurts runs middle. 1st Down.
- Back to Back Pre-Snap Penalties on Philadelphia sets up 3rd and 11.
- Jalen Hurts keeps gain of 9. Short of Line to gain.
- 4th and 2: Sanders stopped in backfield by Malcolm Jenkins. Turnover on downs.
Saints Ball:
- Drive Start: New Orleans 37 (4:50 1st Quarter)
- Hill to Thomas 18-yards. 1st Down.
- Hill to Thomas 5-yards. 1st Down.
- 3rd and 8: Hill to Thomas short of line to gain.
- Wil Lutz 45-yard FG attempt is NO GOOD
Eagles Ball:
- Drive Start: Philadelphia 35 (0:58 1st Quarter)
- Hurts to Reagor 40-yard gain. 1st Down.
- End of 1st Quarter
- Hurts to Jeffery 15-yards. Touchdown.
- 7 plays, 65-yards, 2:33
- Saints: 0 - Eagles: 7
Saints Ball:
- Drive Start: New Orleans 25 (13:25 2nd Quarter)
- Hill to Kamara. Gain of 10 yards. 1st Down.
- 3rd and 5: Hill to Smith Incomplete
- Morstead Punts to Ward. Touchback.
Eagles Ball:
- Drive Start: Philadelphia 20 (10:43 2nd Quarter)
- Hurts to Goedert gain of 19-yards. 1st Down.
- 3rd and 9: Hurts throws it away.
- Johnston Punts to Lewis. Return of 2 yards.
Saints Ball:
- Drive Start: New Orleans 20 (8:10 2nd Quarter)
- Kamara runs middle gain of 16-yards. 1st Down.