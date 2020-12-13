NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Week 14 Saints vs Eagles: Live GameDay Blog and Thread

Saints News Network's Week 14 Saints vs. Eagles: Live GameDay Blog and Thread.
Saints News Network's Week 14 Saints vs. Eagles: Live GameDay Blog and Thread.

Saints News Network Pre-Game Show with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan

Saints Inactives

  • WR Deonte Harris (neck)
  • QB Trevor Siemian
  • DB Ken Crawley
  • TE Garrett Griffin
  • OL Derrick Kelly
  • RB Ty Montgomery
  • DT Malcom Brown (shoulder)

Eagles Inatives

Score:

Score Updates Week 14 (2)

Saints Ball:

  • Drive Start: New Orleans 32 (14:54 1st Quarter)
  • Three And Out
  • Morstead Punts to Ward Return of 5 yards.

Eagles Ball:

  • Drive Start: Philadelphia 24 (13:01 1st Quarter)
  • Hurts Scrambles for a gain of 5 yards. 1st Down.
  • Hurts to Sanders gain of 9-yards. 1st Down.
  • 3rd and 8: Hurts to Reagor. Short of Line to Gain.
  • 4th and 1: Hurts runs middle. 1st Down.
  • Back to Back Pre-Snap Penalties on Philadelphia sets up 3rd and 11.
  • Jalen Hurts keeps gain of 9. Short of Line to gain.
  • 4th and 2: Sanders stopped in backfield by Malcolm Jenkins. Turnover on downs.

Saints Ball:

  • Drive Start: New Orleans 37 (4:50 1st Quarter)
  • Hill to Thomas 18-yards. 1st Down.
  • Hill to Thomas 5-yards. 1st Down.
  • 3rd and 8: Hill to Thomas short of line to gain.
  • Wil Lutz 45-yard FG attempt is NO GOOD

Eagles Ball:

  • Drive Start: Philadelphia 35 (0:58 1st Quarter)
  • Hurts to Reagor 40-yard gain. 1st Down.
  • End of 1st Quarter
  • Hurts to Jeffery 15-yards. Touchdown.
  • 7 plays, 65-yards, 2:33
  • Saints: 0 - Eagles: 7

Saints Ball:

  • Drive Start: New Orleans 25 (13:25 2nd Quarter)
  • Hill to Kamara. Gain of 10 yards. 1st Down.
  • 3rd and 5: Hill to Smith Incomplete
  • Morstead Punts to Ward. Touchback.

Eagles Ball:

  • Drive Start: Philadelphia 20 (10:43 2nd Quarter)
  • Hurts to Goedert gain of 19-yards. 1st Down.
  • 3rd and 9: Hurts throws it away.
  • Johnston Punts to Lewis. Return of 2 yards.

Saints Ball:

  • Drive Start: New Orleans 20 (8:10 2nd Quarter)
  • Kamara runs middle gain of 16-yards. 1st Down.

