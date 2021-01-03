Saints News Network's Week 17 Saints vs. Panthers: Live GameDay Blog and Thread.

Watch Saints News Network's Pre-Game Show with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan

Saints News Network's Beat Reporter John Hendrix will be reporting from Bank of America Stadium. His Twitter Handle is @johnjhendrix.

Saints Inactives

WR Jake Kumerow

S Marcus Williams (ankle)

OL Will Clapp

OL Derrick Kelly

TE Josh Hill (hand/finger)

DL Malcolm Roach

Panthers Inactives

QB Will Grier

RB Christian McCaffrey

RB Mike Davis

LT Russell Okung

DE Brian Burns

DT Woodrow Hamilton

DB Natrell Jamerson

Score

New Orleans Wins the toss and elects to defer.

Panthers Ball

Drive Start: Carolina 25 (15:00 1st Quarter)

Trey Hendrickson SACKS Teddy Bridgewater. Brings up 4th Down.

Charlton Punts to Lewis return of 10 yards.

Saints Ball

Drive Start: Carolina 42 (13:28 1st Quarter)

Jones Jr. Runs Middle. 1st Down.

3rd and 6: Brees to Hill gain of 6. Short of line to gain.

4th and 1: Hill Sneaks Middle. 1st Down.

Brees to Cook 18-yard TOUCHDOWN! (Lutz XP is GOOD)

8 plays, 42 yards, 4:24

Saints: 7 - Panthers: 0

Panthers Ball

Drive Start: Carolina 25 (9:04 1st Quarter)

Three and Out

Charlton Punts to Lewis. Fair Catch

Saints Ball

Drive Start: New Orleans 20 (7:26 1st Quarter)

Three and Out

Morstead Punts Out of Bounds

Panthers Ball