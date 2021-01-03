NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Week 17 Saints vs. Panthers: Live GameDay Blog and Thread

Watch Saints News Network's Pre-Game Show with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan

Saints News Network's Beat Reporter John Hendrix will be reporting from Bank of America Stadium. His Twitter Handle is @johnjhendrix.

Saints Inactives

  • WR Jake Kumerow
  • S Marcus Williams (ankle)
  • OL Will Clapp
  • OL Derrick Kelly
  • TE Josh Hill (hand/finger)
  • DL Malcolm Roach

Panthers Inactives 

  • QB Will Grier
  • RB Christian McCaffrey
  • RB Mike Davis
  • LT Russell Okung
  • DE Brian Burns
  • DT Woodrow Hamilton
  • DB Natrell Jamerson

Score

Score Updates Week 17 (1)

New Orleans Wins the toss and elects to defer.

Panthers Ball

  • Drive Start: Carolina 25 (15:00 1st Quarter)
  • Trey Hendrickson SACKS Teddy Bridgewater. Brings up 4th Down.
  • Charlton Punts to Lewis return of 10 yards.

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: Carolina 42 (13:28 1st Quarter)
  • Jones Jr. Runs Middle. 1st Down.
  • 3rd and 6: Brees to Hill gain of 6. Short of line to gain.
  • 4th and 1: Hill Sneaks Middle. 1st Down.
  • Brees to Cook 18-yard TOUCHDOWN! (Lutz XP is GOOD)
  • 8 plays, 42 yards, 4:24
  • Saints: 7 - Panthers: 0

Panthers Ball

  • Drive Start: Carolina 25 (9:04 1st Quarter)
  • Three and Out
  • Charlton Punts to Lewis. Fair Catch

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: New Orleans 20 (7:26 1st Quarter)
  • Three and Out
  • Morstead Punts Out of Bounds

Panthers Ball

  • Drive Start: Carolina 36 (5:50 1st Quarter)

