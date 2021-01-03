Week 17 Saints vs. Panthers: Live GameDay Blog and Thread
Saints News Network's Week 17 Saints vs. Panthers: Live GameDay Blog and Thread.
Watch Saints News Network's Pre-Game Show with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan
Saints News Network's Beat Reporter John Hendrix will be reporting from Bank of America Stadium. His Twitter Handle is @johnjhendrix.
Saints Inactives
- WR Jake Kumerow
- S Marcus Williams (ankle)
- OL Will Clapp
- OL Derrick Kelly
- TE Josh Hill (hand/finger)
- DL Malcolm Roach
Panthers Inactives
- QB Will Grier
- RB Christian McCaffrey
- RB Mike Davis
- LT Russell Okung
- DE Brian Burns
- DT Woodrow Hamilton
- DB Natrell Jamerson
Score
New Orleans Wins the toss and elects to defer.
Panthers Ball
- Drive Start: Carolina 25 (15:00 1st Quarter)
- Trey Hendrickson SACKS Teddy Bridgewater. Brings up 4th Down.
- Charlton Punts to Lewis return of 10 yards.
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: Carolina 42 (13:28 1st Quarter)
- Jones Jr. Runs Middle. 1st Down.
- 3rd and 6: Brees to Hill gain of 6. Short of line to gain.
- 4th and 1: Hill Sneaks Middle. 1st Down.
- Brees to Cook 18-yard TOUCHDOWN! (Lutz XP is GOOD)
- 8 plays, 42 yards, 4:24
- Saints: 7 - Panthers: 0
Panthers Ball
- Drive Start: Carolina 25 (9:04 1st Quarter)
- Three and Out
- Charlton Punts to Lewis. Fair Catch
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: New Orleans 20 (7:26 1st Quarter)
- Three and Out
- Morstead Punts Out of Bounds
Panthers Ball
- Drive Start: Carolina 36 (5:50 1st Quarter)