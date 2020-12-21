It's What Cam Jordan Says and Does, For Me!

Saints fans love Cam Jordan for his honesty and his passion. What he says and does for the team, city, and fans are greatly respected and appreciated. So, on Sunday, supporting Jordan after his ejection was never a question for the Who Dats.

CAM JORDAN ON TWITTER

No excuses! No matter how I feel about it, an ejectable offense was the outcome; I hurt the squad, and in the 4th qtr on a crucial drive! That’s on me! This loss on me! Can’t happen! Whatever the correction, I will be better.

You cannot fault Cam. He's an intelligent and great football player. Sean Payton said it best to reporters after the Chiefs game he tells the players to play with "emotion, but not emotional."

The Saints will need to channel their feelings and move on. Marcus Davenport said, we have a 24-hour rule, then it's on to the next [game].

Cam Jordan is one of the New Orleans Saints leaders and best players. His uniqueness and ability to "march to his own beat" is admirable. Tonight, he took accountability for his actions. Some will argue in his favor against the penalty and disqualification. However, Cam is true to himself, his family, and his fans. Also, his team.

Leadership is plenty on the 2020 New Orleans Saints. Drew Brees, Malcolm Jenkins, Alvin Kamara, Demario Davis, Terron Armstead - take your pick - the team is full of talented leaders. The end game for them is to win a second Super Bowl for the franchise.

When guys like Cam Jordan step-up and take the hits, publicly and professionally, you have to embrace them and what their play embodies each week. Fans love him because Cam is and will forever be what New Orleanians are - resilient.

Hence, whatever Cam Jordan said, that's what it was, for me.