NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Wild-Card Round Bears vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread

Saints News Network's Wild-Card Round Bears vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread.
Author:
Publish date:

Saints News Network's Wild-Card Round Bears vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread.

Watch Saints News Network's Pre-Game Show with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan

Saints News Network's Beat Reporter John Hendrix will be reporting from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. His Twitter Handle is @johnjhendrix.

Saints Inactives

  • DB Ken Crawley
  • OL Derrick Kelly II
  • WR Austin Carr
  • WR Juwan Johnson
  • RB Ty Montgomery
  • DE Trey Hendrickson (neck)
  • DL Malcolm Roach

Bears Inactives

Pre-Game Huddle

Score

Score Updates Week 17 (1)

Chicago Win the Toss and Defers.

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: New Orleans 25 (15:00 1st Quarter)
  • Brees to Thomas. 1st Down.
  • Taysom Hill runs middle. 1st Down.
  • 3rd and 4: Brees throws incomplete.
  • Morstead Punts to Carter. Fair Catch.

Bears Ball

  • Drive Start: Chicago 8 (10:42 1st Quarter)
  • Three and Out
  • O'Donnell punts to Harris 7 yard return.

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: New Orleans 45 (9:26 1st Quarter)
  • Kamara runs middle. 1st Down.
  • 3rd and 8: Brees to Harris for 17 yards. 1st Down.
  • PENALTY: Offside Defense. Brings up 1st and 5.
  • Kamara runs right for 8-yards. 1st Down.
  • Brees to Thomas. TOUCHDOWN! (Lutz XP is GOOD)
  • 8-plays, 55 yards, 4:17
  • Bears: 0 - Saints: 7

Bears Ball

  • Drive Start: Chicago 20 (5:03 1st Quarter)
  • Montgomery Runs Middle. 1st Down.
  • Chicago Challenges ruling on the field of an incomplete pass. Call reversed. 
  • 3rd and 10: Trubisky to Kmet. Short of line to gain.
  • 4th and 4: Trubisky scrambles right. Short of line to gain. Turnover on downs.

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: New Orleans 32 (2:05 1st Quarter)
  • Taysom Hill runs left for 10-yards. 1st Down.
  • 3rd and 9: Brees to Harris. 1st Down.
  • END OF 1st QUARTER
  • Brees throws INTERCEPTED by Shelley, Play under review. Incomplete.
  • 3rd and 11: Kamara runs middle. Short of line to gain.
  • Lutz 50-yard Field Goal Attempt is NO GOOD

Bears Ball

  • Drive Start: Chicago 40 (14:07 2nd Quarter)

Game Day Blog (14)
Game Day

Wild-Card Round Bears vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread

Saints Injury Report Wildcard (3)
Game Day

NFC Wild Card 2021: Saints Inactives

NFL Power Rankings Wild Card Edition (1)
Editorial / Opinion

NFL Top 5 Power Rankings (Wild Card Edition)

Saints Trivia - Test Your Knowledge Saints vs Bears (2)
Game Day

Saints-Bears Trivia - NFC Wild Card Edition

Drew Brees Deep Ball Art (1)
Game Day

Drew Brees' Deep Ball in 2020

Wild Card Keys to Victory Roundtable
Game Day

Keys to a Saints Victory vs. Bears in Wild-Card Round

Week 16 X-Factors (1)
Game Day

Saints X-Factors Ahead of the Wild-Card Round

Pre-Game Report Week 16 (1)
Game Day

Bears vs. Saints: Pregame Report