Saints News Network's Wild-Card Round Bears vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread.

Watch Saints News Network's Pre-Game Show with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan

Saints News Network's Beat Reporter John Hendrix will be reporting from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. His Twitter Handle is @johnjhendrix.

Saints Inactives

DB Ken Crawley

OL Derrick Kelly II

WR Austin Carr

WR Juwan Johnson

RB Ty Montgomery

DE Trey Hendrickson (neck)

DL Malcolm Roach

Bears Inactives

Pre-Game Huddle

Score

Chicago Win the Toss and Defers.

Saints Ball

Drive Start: New Orleans 25 (15:00 1st Quarter)

Brees to Thomas. 1st Down.

Taysom Hill runs middle. 1st Down.

3rd and 4: Brees throws incomplete.

Morstead Punts to Carter. Fair Catch.

Bears Ball

Drive Start: Chicago 8 (10:42 1st Quarter)

Three and Out

O'Donnell punts to Harris 7 yard return.

Saints Ball

Drive Start: New Orleans 45 (9:26 1st Quarter)

Kamara runs middle. 1st Down.

3rd and 8: Brees to Harris for 17 yards. 1st Down.

PENALTY: Offside Defense. Brings up 1st and 5.

Kamara runs right for 8-yards. 1st Down.

Brees to Thomas. TOUCHDOWN! (Lutz XP is GOOD)

8-plays, 55 yards, 4:17

Bears: 0 - Saints: 7

Bears Ball

Drive Start: Chicago 20 (5:03 1st Quarter)

Montgomery Runs Middle. 1st Down.

Chicago Challenges ruling on the field of an incomplete pass. Call reversed.

3rd and 10: Trubisky to Kmet. Short of line to gain.

4th and 4: Trubisky scrambles right. Short of line to gain. Turnover on downs.

Saints Ball

Drive Start: New Orleans 32 (2:05 1st Quarter)

Taysom Hill runs left for 10-yards. 1st Down.

3rd and 9: Brees to Harris. 1st Down.

END OF 1st QUARTER

Brees throws INTERCEPTED by Shelley, Play under review. Incomplete.

3rd and 11: Kamara runs middle. Short of line to gain.

Lutz 50-yard Field Goal Attempt is NO GOOD

Bears Ball