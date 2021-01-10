Wild-Card Round Bears vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread
Saints Inactives
- DB Ken Crawley
- OL Derrick Kelly II
- WR Austin Carr
- WR Juwan Johnson
- RB Ty Montgomery
- DE Trey Hendrickson (neck)
- DL Malcolm Roach
Bears Inactives
Pre-Game Huddle
Score
Chicago Win the Toss and Defers.
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: New Orleans 25 (15:00 1st Quarter)
- Brees to Thomas. 1st Down.
- Taysom Hill runs middle. 1st Down.
- 3rd and 4: Brees throws incomplete.
- Morstead Punts to Carter. Fair Catch.
Bears Ball
- Drive Start: Chicago 8 (10:42 1st Quarter)
- Three and Out
- O'Donnell punts to Harris 7 yard return.
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: New Orleans 45 (9:26 1st Quarter)
- Kamara runs middle. 1st Down.
- 3rd and 8: Brees to Harris for 17 yards. 1st Down.
- PENALTY: Offside Defense. Brings up 1st and 5.
- Kamara runs right for 8-yards. 1st Down.
- Brees to Thomas. TOUCHDOWN! (Lutz XP is GOOD)
- 8-plays, 55 yards, 4:17
- Bears: 0 - Saints: 7
Bears Ball
- Drive Start: Chicago 20 (5:03 1st Quarter)
- Montgomery Runs Middle. 1st Down.
- Chicago Challenges ruling on the field of an incomplete pass. Call reversed.
- 3rd and 10: Trubisky to Kmet. Short of line to gain.
- 4th and 4: Trubisky scrambles right. Short of line to gain. Turnover on downs.
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: New Orleans 32 (2:05 1st Quarter)
- Taysom Hill runs left for 10-yards. 1st Down.
- 3rd and 9: Brees to Harris. 1st Down.
- END OF 1st QUARTER
- Brees throws INTERCEPTED by Shelley, Play under review. Incomplete.
- 3rd and 11: Kamara runs middle. Short of line to gain.
- Lutz 50-yard Field Goal Attempt is NO GOOD
Bears Ball
- Drive Start: Chicago 40 (14:07 2nd Quarter)