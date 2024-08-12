Saints News Network

49ers-Saints Joint Practices Canceled: What Will New Orleans Do Next?

Due to injuries, the 49ers called off joint practices with the Saints this week.

November 27, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (38) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Irvine, CA -- 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reached out to Dennis Allen on Saturday to inform him that his team would not be able to do joint practices with the Saints this week. New Orleans was supposed to host San Francisco at UC-Irvine for Thursday and Friday ahead of their preseason game on Sunday.

According to ESPN's Nick Wagoner, San Francisco is banged up and is concerned that they won't have the bodies to the sessions right. It's obviously disappointing, but Allen says the team will press on. During his post-practice presser on Sunday, he said that he enjoys joint practices, but mentioned that the Saints are still going to get some good work in.

We'll see if their schedule gets altered any, and they'll be off on Monday to discuss it. Allen also didn't rule out seeing if another team could come practice, but it doesn't seem likely.

This has been a very competitive training camp for the Saints, and it's a bummer that we won't get to see their pass rush go up against the offensive line and vice versa. It'll be interesting to see if the starters will play any now that they won't be practicing against San Francisco too. They're scheduled to play a prime time game that will air on FOX Sunday.

