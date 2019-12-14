Saints News Network
Home
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

A Tribute to New Orleans Saints Great Vaughan Johnson

Bob Rose

The New Orleans Saints lost a member of the family on Thursday when former linebacker Vaughan Johnson passed away at age 57 due to kidney disease. Johnson, a member of both the Saints and Louisiana Hall of Fame, was a star on a New Orleans defense that dominated the NFL from 1986 to 1993. He was a key member of the famed “Dome Patrol” linebacking corps that included Pat Swilling, the late Sam Mills, and NFL Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson. I caught up with a few of Vaughan’s former teammates and opponents; Here’s what they had to say about their fallen friend.

uploadedFile_LOWRES
Linebacker Vaughan Johnson of the New Orleans Saints 

Toi Cook (CB - New Orleans Saints 1987-93, 49ers ‘94-95, Panthers ‘96-97)

“Wow! Vaughan was not only a great player but like Rickey Jackson said: ‘For as ferocious as he was on the field he was more laid back off of it’. He was a great teammate and hilarious friend! I loved hanging with Vaughan off the field. He was extremely intelligent, which he proved with his business ventures post-football. Everyone thought he was the athlete and Sam Mills was the intellect when in fact they were the same player just different heights.”

Quinn Early (WR - Chargers 1988-90, Saints ‘91-95, Bills ‘96-98, Jets ‘99)

“Vaughan Johnson was one of the hardest hitting football players I’ve ever seen. As part of the dome patrol, he was a menacing presence to whoever we played. Off the field he was a fantastic man who was taken from this world way too soon. God bless him and his family during this time. He will be missed.”

Jim Everett (QB - Rams 1986-92, Saints ‘93-96, Chargers ‘99)

“Vaughan Johnson was one the fiercest competitors we ever faced on Sundays. While he may have been slightly overshadowed in the media by the other 3 “Dome Patrol” members, it was Vaughan who was the glue to the group. Tenacious and an opportunistic player that made big plays regularly. While in NO (after his Eagle stint) I finally had a chance to meet and chat with Vaughan. What a kind person and gentle soul...what a surprise!! But he sure wasn’t that on Sundays!! RIP my friend. #TooEarly”

Tyrone Hughes (CB/KR - Saints 1993-96, Bears ‘97, Cowboys ‘98)

“Just a Great guy!! Would kill you on the field and kept a smile on his face off of it!!”

Irv Smith Sr. (TE - Saints 1993-97, 49ers ‘98, Browns ‘99)

‘Awful news. He was a great player and a great guy.’

Pat Swilling (LB - Saints 1986-92, Lions ‘93-94, Raiders ‘95-98)

“Vaughan was such a great guy and wonderful person. I want to let his family know how much he meant to me. Vaughan was never down a single day I knew him. He was always encouraging and carried a positive message.”

“Rickey (Jackson) had already been there for a few years, but Vaughan, Sam (Mills), and myself all joined the team together in 1986. None of us knew each other, but we all knew from Day 1 that we would be special. Vaughan, he was a knock your ass off and led by example type of leader. There was no better run stopper in the league ever but people forget what a freakish athlete he was. He was a 240-Lb man that could run a 4.4 40. Nobody liked getting hit by that twice!”

“Let me just say that it’s a travesty that Vaughan Johnson is not yet on the Wall of Fame in the Superdome. He is one of the greatest players to ever where the black and gold, and nobody is more deserving of that honor. I wish that it would have happened for him while he was still alive. That would have been such a thrill for him and his family.”

“My career would not have been what it was without 53 covering my ass. I can still hear Vaughan’s voice in the huddle saying: You go Swill I got you, you go Swill I got you’. When Vaughan Johnson tells you that, you have no fear.”

“I loved him as a teammate and a friend.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chasing History: New Orleans Saints Players Building Upon Their Legacies

Aaron S. Miller

Achievement, unlocked. Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, Wil Lutz, and Thomas Morstead are a few of your favorite Saints players have either set records in the 2019 regular season.

Drew Brees, Saints Historically Killer on Monday Night Football

John Hendrix

A closer look at just how good Drew Brees has been on Monday Night Football, and the Saints aren't too bad either.

Vaughan Johnson, New Orleans Saints Great Dead at 57

Bob Rose

Vaughan Johnson, Dome Patrol linebacker and New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer, dies at 57 years old.

Saints place Sheldon Rankins, Marcus Davenport on injured reserve

John Hendrix

The defensive line of the Saints has taken a big hit by losing two key players for the rest of the season.

Former Saints Legend, Joe Horn Connected in Alleged Insurance Fraud Case

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints legend, Joe Horn, is under federal investigation in an insurance fraud case against multiple NFL players.

Saints and 49ers give an Offensive Thriller in New Orleans

Kyle T. Mosley

San Francisco ascends back to the #1 seed slot after narrowly conquering New Orleans 48-46 in one of the most entertaining NFL games this season. New Orleans squandered a thrilling offensive comeback drive from QB Drew Brees, WR Michael Thomas, and WR Tre’Quan Smith who scored with 53 seconds left in the game. When the Saints needed their future Hall of Fame leader, Brees, to deliver a go-ahead drive, he did. Unfortunately, New Orleans’ secondary failed to support a tremendous effort by Brees and the Saints offense.

First Look: Colts vs. Saints

John Hendrix

The Colts and Saints meet in the regular season for the 13th time in franchise history, and coincidentally it's another prime time showdown.

Previewing Saints Defense Against Colts Offense

Bob Rose

Can the shorthanded Saints defense rebound against Indianapolis in a Prime Time matchup?

FAKE CALL? Did NFL Officials Fail the Saints Again?

Kyle T. Mosley

Did the NFL Officials miss another call against the Saints on Sunday? Or could it have been the second consecutive week New Orleans’ special teams unit had another breakdown on the field?

Cam Jordan: "We have to be the most critical of ourselves"

John Hendrix

Cam Jordan talks about how the Saints defense didn't live up to their standard of play on Sunday against the 49ers.