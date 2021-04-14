Kamara and Winston's Odds to Win NFL MVP in 2021

This time of the NFL year brings about interesting tidbits, especially when it comes to the Vegas odds. SportsBetting.ag recently released some of their futures and prop bets for the 2021 season, which has two Saints players, Alvin Kamara and Jameis Winston, in consideration for the NFL MVP odds.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (5/1) leads the the favorites, while Winston comes in at 50/1 odds along with Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. Kamara is listed at 66/1 with four other players, including rookie Trevor Lawrence. Kamara is coming off a career year and his fourth-straight Pro Bowl appearance, racking up 21 total touchdowns and 1,688 total yards of offense. Winston is the favorite to win the Saints starting quarterback gig over Taysom Hill, and is focusing on being the best he can be for the team.

Another interesting NFL Weekly Special listed New Orleans at 5/1 odds to be the next team that Teddy Bridgewater could be traded to, assuming he is dealt by Carolina. The Broncos (3/2) and Patriots (3/1) were the top suitors.