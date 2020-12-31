Alvin Kamara Receives 2020 Jim Finks Media Appreciation Award

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is the recipient of this year's Jim Finks Media Appreciation Award, based on voting from local members of the media who cover the team. The award is given annual to players who best help the media and fan base through their cooperation and insight.

Historical Recipients in the Sean Payton Era

2019 - Terron Armstead

2018 - Sheldon Rankins

2017 - Sheldon Rankins

2016 - Willie Snead

2015 - Kenny Vaccaro

2014 - Zach Strief

2013 - Junior Galette

2012 - Zach Strief

2011 - Malcolm Jenkins

2010 - Scott Shanle

2009 - Jon Stinchcomb (Drew Brees won a national NFL award)

2008 - Deuce McAllister

2007 - Scott Fujita

2006 - Drew Brees

Kamara, the team's third-round pick from 2017, has been outstanding this season in a year that has been anything but normal. Locker room access during 2020 has been null and void with COVID-19, but the Saints Public Relations team has done a great job making both players and coaches available to speak with the media.

Kamara has had a tremendous season for the Saints after signing a 5-year, $75 million contract extension just a day before the Week 1 opener against the Bucs. Going into the regular season finale against the Panthers, Kamara is just 68 yards shy of hitting the 1,000-yard rushing mark. He's had 16 touchdowns on the ground, and has added 5 more receiving while sitting at a career-high 83 receptions.