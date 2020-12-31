Alvin Kamara Receives 2020 Jim Finks Media Appreciation Award
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is the recipient of this year's Jim Finks Media Appreciation Award, based on voting from local members of the media who cover the team. The award is given annual to players who best help the media and fan base through their cooperation and insight.
Historical Recipients in the Sean Payton Era
- 2019 - Terron Armstead
- 2018 - Sheldon Rankins
- 2017 - Sheldon Rankins
- 2016 - Willie Snead
- 2015 - Kenny Vaccaro
- 2014 - Zach Strief
- 2013 - Junior Galette
- 2012 - Zach Strief
- 2011 - Malcolm Jenkins
- 2010 - Scott Shanle
- 2009 - Jon Stinchcomb (Drew Brees won a national NFL award)
- 2008 - Deuce McAllister
- 2007 - Scott Fujita
- 2006 - Drew Brees
Kamara, the team's third-round pick from 2017, has been outstanding this season in a year that has been anything but normal. Locker room access during 2020 has been null and void with COVID-19, but the Saints Public Relations team has done a great job making both players and coaches available to speak with the media.
Kamara has had a tremendous season for the Saints after signing a 5-year, $75 million contract extension just a day before the Week 1 opener against the Bucs. Going into the regular season finale against the Panthers, Kamara is just 68 yards shy of hitting the 1,000-yard rushing mark. He's had 16 touchdowns on the ground, and has added 5 more receiving while sitting at a career-high 83 receptions.