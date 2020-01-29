Saints News Network
Bayou Blitz Podcast : Behind the Mic with Sports Overtime's Nader and Bryan

Bob Rose

We had the privilege of catching up with Bryan Bienemy and Nader Mirfiq of WBOK 1230 AM.  Nader and Bryan will launch a new sports talk show on WBOK Thursday evening, January 30th from 7 PM until 9 PM CST.

Their show is called Sports Overtime, and will be on every Thursday evening in that two-hour time slot.  Sports Overtime will be an all-encompassing sports talk show covering all topics, with an interactive approach with their listeners and a lineup of exciting guests.  WBOK has represented the New Orleans community for over 70 years.

Nader
Nader Mirfiq - Sports Overtime

Mirfiq and Bienemy share their insights on whether they believe Drew Brees will return for the 2020 season and what they think will happen at the quarterback position for New Orleans. We talk about what to expect from the Saints front office this offseason and layout how the team will rebound from a disappointing end to an exciting season.

Bryan
Bryan Bienemy - Sports Overtime

Bryan and Nader tell us how they got started in the sports talk industry, some of the earlier experiences in their career, and reflect back on an important mentor to both of them.  Mirfiq and Bienemy preview their inaugural show and give us their vision for the show’s future.  Both men are determined to add an exciting new avenue for the sports public.

Be sure to check out Sports Overtime on WBOK 1230 AM on Thursday from 7 PM to 9 PM with hosts Nader Mirfiq and Bryan Bienemy.  Here is our interview with both gentlemen. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Kyle T. Mosley
Kyle T. Mosley

Editor

I know that Big T is smiling down from heaven on Nader and Bryan. I can't wait to hear the show! Awesome!!!

by

John Hendrix