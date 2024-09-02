BREAKING: Saints Will Try Out UFL Star Wide Receiver, Per Report
On Monday, wide receiver Jahcour Pearson will work out with the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. Pearson has played the last two seasons in the XFL and UFL and has previously worked out for the Falcons, Colts, Broncos, Seahawks, and 49ers.
Jahcour Pearson Profile
Pearson, 26, played for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL in the spring of 2023. He had 60 receptions for 670 yards that season, leading the XFL in both categories. Four of his catches resulted in touchdowns while an additional 32 resulted in first downs, a league best.
The XFL and USFL merged this past spring, forming the United Football League (UFL). Pearson landed with the St. Louis Battlehawks. A knee injury limited him to four games, where he still caught 21 passes for 167 yards and a score.
Pearson started his collegiate career at Western Kentucky. In four years with the Hilltoppers between 2017 and 2020, he caught 105 passes for 1,072 yards and seven touchdowns. His best year was in 2019, when he had 76 receptions for 804 yards and all of his seven scores. Those numbers earned him 2nd Team All-Conference USA accolades.
After playing in only two games for Western Kentucky in 2020, Pearson would transfer after the season. He transferred to Mississippi to finish his college career. He'd pull in 26 balls for 392 yards in 12 games for the Rebels.
Despite a solid Pro Day in 2022 that included a 4.42 time in the 40 and a broad jump of over 10 feet, Pearson was not selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. He received mini-camp invitations from the Giants and Jets, but was ultimately not signed.
Pearson doesn't possess ideal size at 5'8" and 185-Lbs. As he showed in college and in both the XFL and UFL, he has the quickness to get separation underneath, enough speed to make plays down the field, and the open field skills to get extra yards after the catch. He's probably best suited to a slot role, but has also been productive as an outside receiver.
Jahcour Pearson will look to crack a New Orleans receiving corps that had some struggles during the preseason. The Saints finished 11th in passing production and 14th in total yardage last season. New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak was brought in this offseason to oversee the attack.
The Saints kept wideouts Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, A.T. Perry, Cedrick Wilson, rookie fifth-round choice Bub Means, and undrafted rookie Mason Tipton on their initial 53-man roster. Receivers on the team's current practice squad are Equanimeous St. Brown and Kevin Austin.
New Orleans opens the regular season at home against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 8.