BREAKING: Sugar Bowl, College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Postponed To Thursday Due To Tragedy
A horrific and despicable attack in New Orleans, on Bourbon Street, took place on New Year's Eve. As a result, the NCAA has elected to postpone Wednesday's Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff Quarterfinal game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
This is the 91st edition of the Sugar Bowl, which will be played in the Caesars Superdome. The winner of the Georgia vs. Notre Dame matchup will face Penn State in a College Football Playoff Semifinal.
Pending further news or developments, the Sugar Bowl has been rescheduled for 7:45pm on Thursday in the Caesars Superdome.
The NCAA made the correct decision in postponing this game. Early in the afternoon of January 1, Orleans Parish district attorney Jason Williams told ABC News on Wednesday that the game will instead take place Thursday night, giving investigators more time to process evidence in the case.
Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said that after consulting with representatives from the two schools, the conferences and ESPN, "All parties all agreed that it's in the best interest of everybody and public safety that we postpone the game for 24 hours."
Shortly after 3:00am, a large group of people celebrating the New Year's holiday were plowed through intentionally on Bourbon Street. The driver, identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, was dressed in military gear and also armed with a firearm and explosive device, according to early FBI reports.
The incident has caused the deaths of at least 10 people and more than 30 others to be injured. After crashing the vehicle, the suspect reportedly engaged in a shootout with police and was killed at the scene.
Calling this an act of terrorism, the FBI has taken over the investigation. More information is expected in the coming days as the FBI continues its investigation.
Per a Wednesday USA Today report, officials from both the University of Georgia athletic department and Notre Dame have confirmed that "All team personnel and members of the official team travel party have been accounted for'' in wake of the tragedy.
The Saints News Network continues to send out our prayers to all those affected in this horrific and tragic event.