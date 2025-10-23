The Four NBA Teams Mentioned in Illegal Sports Gambling Investigation
The FBI arrested more than 30 individuals on Thursday morning as part of a federal gambling probe that included a mafia-influenced poker scheme, as well as an illegal sports betting operation.
Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested as part of the sports betting scheme, which alleges that Rozier voluntarily left games due to injury in order for prop bets to cash on under bets related to his stat line.
Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was also arrested on Thursday for his alleged participation in mafia-influenced illegal poker games that scammed unknowing victims out of millions of dollars.
Regarding the sports betting scheme, four NBA teams were mentioned as having their games allegedly altered as a result of illegal gambling activity. According to investigators, games played by the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers were impacted by the scheme.
Rozier played for the Hornets at the time of the alleged crime, and former NBA player Jontay Porter played for the Raptors when he allegedly engaged in the illegal gambling activity.