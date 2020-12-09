Drew Brees aims for Week 15 Return

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees is not expected to practice today, a sign that he will be aiming a Week 15 comeback from his Rib/Lung injury.

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees was not spotted at Wednesday's practice, per Nick Underhill, as the team prepares to battle the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday afternoon. Since Brees did not practice, it's a “pretty good indication” that Taysom Hill will serve as the Saints quarterback on Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Brees has missed the last 3 games for the New Orleans Saints after suffering 11 broken ribs and a collapsed lung in the 1st half against the San Francisco 49ers. According to reports, Brees is progressing well, and his lung puncture has healed. The real concern is if he is ready for action on the field.

Head Coach Sean Payton told Sirius XM NFL Radio on Tuesday that Drew is “doing well,” and added “We pretty much see him daily here. He’s extremely diligent with all the specifics, and part of it’s time (to rest and recover). I saw him this morning.” The 2006 Coach of the Year added “Hopefully it’s sooner than later, though. I think it’s going well.”

The 41-year-old quarterback is eligible to come off of injured reserve this week and according to Adam Schefter “is tracking to play” as early as Week 14 against the Eagles. Today's injury report and week of practice will be a telling sign of when to expect number 9 to return to the gridiron but as of Wednesday all signs point towards Taysom Hill making his fourth NFL start this weekend in Philadelphia.

New Orleans is 8-0 in the past two seasons when Brees has been injured and out of the starting lineup. This season, QB Taysom Hill has led the Saints to three consecutive victories, including two wins over the Atlanta Falcons.

Following their Week 13 victory, New Orleans became the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth and guaranteed a fourth consecutive double-digit win season. With a victory Sunday over the Eagles, the Saints would clinch their fourth straight NFC South title.

The New Orleans Saints (10-2) and Philadelphia Eagles (3-8-1) are set to kickoff at 3:25 PM CST on Sunday, December 20th at Lincoln Financial Field.

