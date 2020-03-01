Cam Jordan is as tough as they come, and he's absolutely made his mark in his career with the New Orleans Saints. In fact, he's so tough that he revealed recently that he played through a serious muscle injury down the stretch for the team.

According to NFL Network's Michael Silver, Jordan played the final five games of the season and Pro Bowl with an adductor muscle that tore off the bone. Per the report, which came from Jordan himself, he suffered the injury in Week 14's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Silver added that Jordan had core muscle surgery two days after the Super Bowl and should be fully recovered by training camp.

Jordan finished with a career-high 15.5 sacks in the 2019 regular season campaign. His four-sack performance against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 was arguably the best game of the year for him. He was well on pace to set/tie the franchise single-season record that was held by La'Roi Glover (17) from 2000, however Jordan didn't record a sack over the next two games (Colts and 49ers), but notched one in each of the final two regular season games. He also had a postseason sack against the Vikings.

Jordan tweeted something on February 5th that might have hinted to this.

He said in the tweet, "In season, Diagnosis of an injury be like “rest till fri, test it out sat” play sun... out of season “we need surgery immediately!!! this is gon take 6-8 weeks rest and meticulous rehab” 🤔 lol “yes bawse”

Jordan signed a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension with the Saints last June, and is the second all-time leading sack leader for the franchise at 87.0, trailing Rickey Jackson (115.0) by 28 sacks. Oh by the way, he hasn't missed a game in his career since entering the league in 2011.