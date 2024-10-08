Saints Defense And Offense Struggle Against Chiefs On MNF
The New Orleans Saints (2-3) have dropped a third straight game to the Kansas City Chiefs (5-0), 26-13, on Monday Night Football. After another disappointing loss, New Orleans isn't ready for primetime billing - not just yet.
"49 offensive plays and little under 20 minutes of time of possession. So there really wasn't a lot that we were able to kind of get done in either phase offense or defense. And I thought we made some uncharacteristic mistakes that we hadn't we hadn't made in the first four weeks of the season.," Allen said in his postgame interview.
New Orleans was "outplayed" from start to finish. The defense forced four Butker field goals by preventing touchdowns in the red zone. As football is a complementary game, the Saints offense couldn't help the defense by sustaining drives.
The game for New Orleans took an ugly turn when Derek Carr suffered an oblique injury, a setback that forced Jake Haener to step in for the Saints starting quarterback in the crucial fourth quarter. Carr knew something wasn't right when he threw his final pass of the evening.
"We'll get an MRI and all that kind of stuff tomorrow and figure it out," Carr said. "But for me not to be out there with my guys, no matter the situation, it takes something." He continued, "I would have done anything to stay out there and keep fighting, but I couldn't. So it sucks."
Carr finished the game by completing 18 for 28 passes for 165 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Alvin Kamara had a tough night with only 26 rushing yards on 11 carries. He caught six passes for 40 yards, but as a whole, the Kansas City defense kept him in check.
Chris Olave had a paltry two receptions for 10 yards. On the other side of the field, Rashid Shaheed hauled in four passes for 86 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown to bring the game within 3 points in the second quarter.
Neither the offense nor the defense had much continuity that evening. It all started with winning the coin toss and deciding not to defer until the second half to accept the kickoff.
"I thought the biggest thing from a defensive perspective, was our inability to get Patrick Mahomes down at times when we had opportunities to. I mean, I thought he did some really unbelievable things and made some really good plays in terms of scrambling, and that was a challenge for us.
Mahomes completed 28/39 passes for 331 yards, and one interception. The Saints defense prevented the two-time MVP from having his receivers reach the end zone. In the end, he led drives that converted 28 first downs. The Chiefs also held the football for 39:56 minutes compared to the Saints' 20 minutes.
The Chiefs receivers dominated the Saints secondary as wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster connected with Mahomes for eight receptions and 130 yards of offense. Tight end Travis Kelce befuddled New Orleans' second level defense with nine catches for 70 yards.
New Orleans falls to 2-3 on the season. On Sunday afternoon at home, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be in town, smarting from losing 36-30 in overtime to the Atlanta Falcons. Both teams will be battling to keep pace with Atlanta, which leads the NFC South at 3-2.