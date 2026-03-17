NFL Free Agency: 3 Saints Players Who Could Still Return to New Orleans

The first wave of 2026 NFL free agency has been a whirlwind for the New Orleans Saints.

While general manager Mickey Loomis made big splashes by signing running back Travis Etienne Jr. and offensive lineman David Edwards, the departure of veteran linebacker Demario Davis left a gap in the team's leadership.

The NFL Draft is only five weeks away, and the Saints face a decision: Should they go with younger players in the draft or bring back their own veteran free agents? There are certain free agents that New Orleans could benefit from re-signing, though it's not guaranteed.

1. Cameron Jordan, DE

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) walks with Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris after a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jordan, 36, is undoubtedly the greatest defensive end in franchise history, but there’s no guarantee he'll finish his career where it all began.

The former 2011 first-round pick experienced a resurgence in 2025 as he nears the end of his career, recording 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles along with 47 total tackles.

The stellar year proved to the rest of the league that Jordan still has enough in the tank to continue contributing as a starter. There have been rumors that Jordan might end up with the Kansas City Chiefs ever since star defensive lineman Chris Jones posted Jordan's name on X last week, but nothing has been finalized.

Jordan has a projected market value of $6.8 million for a one-year deal, according to Spotrac, a figure that wouldn't be too high for New Orleans to afford. Simply having Jordan's leadership back in the locker room makes that amount worth it.

2. Taysom Hill, TE

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Hill, 35, has served as the Saints' "Swiss Army Knife" for the past nine seasons.

If New Orleans needed a tight end, Hill was a viable option. If they needed a player out of the backfield? Hill was there. A quarterback? Hill could do that, too.

But as he enters his age-36 season and his second under head coach Kellen Moore, there doesn't appear to be a place on the roster for Hill.

Tyler Shough settled in during his rookie season, demonstrating that he can be a dual-threat quarterback. New Orleans signed Etienne and still has Alvin Kamara, Devin Neal, and Kendre Miller under contract. They also signed former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Noah Fant to a two-year deal as they plan to move forward with Fant alongside Juwan Johnson.

Hill seems to be the odd man out, and while it was a good near-decade run, the time has come for the Saints to move on.

3. Ugo Amadi, Safety

NFL New Orleans Saints defensive back Ugo Amadi | Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Amadi, 28, may not make headlines like Jordan and Hill, but he's a proven defensive back option for the Saints, who could use veteran depth.

The 2019 fourth-round pick brings fresh legs to a Saints defense that could get worn down at times. Amadi played only one snap on defense last season but saw himself playing a larger role on special teams.

The bottom line is that the 5-foot-9 defensive back played well enough last season to earn another chance to add depth on a veteran minimum contract.