Saints LB Demario Davis is in an NFL Film on the Anniversary of George Floyd's Death

March 25, 2021, marked the first anniversary of George Floyd's death. Today the National Football League released a short film featuring Demario Davis, Super Bowl Champion XXII Doug Williams, and Houston Texans' safety Justin Reid.

The men reflected on Floyd's passing and the subsequent social awakening in the world.

Linebacker Demario Davis has become a champion for social justice issues and prison reform in his tenure with New Orleans.

Davis remarked in the film, “Understanding that that’s a life that was lost, that was taken away, because of things we have allowed to exist in our society for too long. We can’t bring [George Floyd] or his family justice, but we can honor his life and, honoring his life, is allowing it to stand for something. His murder won’t be in vain.”

Williams played collegiate football at Grambling State University before becoming a coach and football operations executive for the Washington Football team.

Williams also experienced many accounts of racism while growing up in Zachary, Louisiana.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame co-founder shared his feeling on the outrage and protests which precipitated from the murder of George Floyd.

“You saw all the people that went out and protested, whether they were black or white, they were there...” Doug Williams

The Houston Texans defender Justin Reid noted, “The murder of George Floyd was a catalyst to something… that was in the works for a long time, even all the way back to the days of John Lewis, the movement on the bridge and how that was a big catalyst."

Davis is a leader on and off the football field. Last month, the New Orleans Saints defensive leader had a role in the 'Racially Charged: America's Misdemeanor Problem,' movie from Brave New Films.

Davis' motivation for reforming America's misdemeanor justice inequality resulted from an incident he had during college. He has set out to help address the unbalanced sentences given to minorities in the criminal justice system.

The Black Lives Matter movement spawned from Floyd's unfortunate passing. Davis', Williams', and Reid's impressions and concerns upon viewing the film resonate with many minorities still attempting to resolve the manner of how Floyd died on May 25, 2020.

The NFL wrote, "Floyd was a significant inspirational figure during this past season’s emphasis on social justice, and was featured as part of Inspire Change’s Say Their Stories PSA series, commemorating those who lost their lives due to violence. Throughout the year, the NFL and its Inspire Change social justice initiative aims to continue to move us toward a more equal and just tomorrow by reducing barriers to opportunity."

More movie with Davis, Williams and Reid were provided by the NFL. More information on Inspire Change is located on the National Football League website.