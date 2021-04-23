NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+NFL DraftPodcastsVideosSI.com
Demario Davis to Announce a Saints' Night Two Pick

The Saints will have one of their own to announce a draft selection on Day 2.
Demario Davis is one of 32 current NFL players and legends who are scheduled to announce a draft selection on the second night of this year's NFL Draft. Some 13 prospects will be in live attendance for the first night, while 45 others will participate virtually. Going into next week, the Saints have three picks for Friday, which includes one in the 2nd Round (60th Overall), and two in the 3rd Round (98th and 105th Overall).

The three-night event, which is being held in Cleveland, starts on Thursday, April 29 and will be broadcast on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC. New Orleans has the 28th Overall pick in the opening round, with positional needs of wide receiver, cornerback, and linebacker to address.

Be sure to check our Saints News Network NFL Draft hub for all the profiles, mocks, positional needs, and any other Saints related draft columns.

