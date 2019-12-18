Drew Brees named NFC Offensive Player of the Week - Week 15

Breaking records are a "piece of cake" for New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees. After his extraordinary performance on Monday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts, the NFL honored Brees as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 15. This is the 23rd time, 25th overall (2x with Chargers), as the Saints leader Brees has won this weekly award from the NFL.

Brees threw for 307 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 148.9 in the victory over the Colts. The future Hall of Famer passed Patriots QB Tom Brady, later tied and eclipsed Colts and Broncos' Peyton Manning's all-time passing touchdown record (540) to 541. He did not stop there, Brees broke former teammate and Chargers QB Phillip Rivers' single-game completion record (96.55%) by going 29/30 on attempts for 96.67%.

Congratulations Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints organization on the honor.