Drew Brees Becomes NFL's All-Time Passing Touchdown Leader

Drew Brees entered Monday night trailing Peyton Manning by just two touchdown passes to tie the NFL's all-time leader at 539. He's now in sole possession of the honor after connecting with Josh Hill in the third quarter. Brees had previously connected with Michael Thomas (538) and Tre'Quan Smith (539). At the end of the first half, it appeared that Brees had the record when he connected with Smith, but offensive pass interference was called that negated it. That didn't last long.

Had Brees not have missed a handful of games earlier in the year, he would have likely set the record several games ago. However, the Saints went a perfect 5-0 with Teddy Bridgewater in the lineup, and Brees picked up right where he left off when he played against the Cardinals.

This is certainly not the first time Brees has made NFL history on Monday Night Football, as he became the league's all-time passing yardage leader last season against the Redskins when he connected with Tre'Quan Smith for a 62-yard touchdown pass en route to a 43-19 Saints win. Brees also broke Dan Marino's 1984 single-season passing record in 2011 against the Falcons. Statistically speaking, Brees is incredible on Monday Night Football.