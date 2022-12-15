Drew Brees: Purdue 'Interim' Assistant Coach vs. LSU in Citrus Bowl

Former New Orleans legendary quarterback will coach his alma mater against LSU in the Citrus Bowl.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, Purdue University vice president and director of athletics Mike Bobinski announced that the football program was returning Drew Brees to serve as an assistant coach.

"I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl," Brees said. "I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program. This is also preparation for the future of Purdue Football with new head coach Ryan Walters. I had a great conversation with Coach Walters last night, and love the energy, passion and detail he will bring to our program. The future is bright, and there is no better time to be a Boilermaker!"

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees stands on the sidelines before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Brees is b being honored at half-time of the game that he is also announcing for NBC. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

In addition, Brees will assist the school's recruiting efforts via an NCAA waiver.

Brees was the Boilermakers' quarterback from 1997-2000 and was honored as the two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. He led Purdue to the 2011 Rose Bowl, where they lost 34-24 against the Washington Huskies.

He completed his college career at Purdue with 45 game appearances, 1,026 completions, 11, 792 passing yards, 90 touchdowns, and 45 interceptions.

"Purdue University is fortunate to have alumni who are impactful leaders in industries and careers across a wide spectrum, including professional football," director of athletics Mike Bobinski said. "For more than two decades, Drew Brees has shown the world what makes the Boilermakers special. He was an elite football player, but most of all, Drew is an extraordinary leader. Gaining his insights on the football field and in our coaching offices during this time of transition will be of great value to our student-athletes and staff. We're grateful to Drew for his willingness to share his time and expertise in yet another show of support for the Boilermakers." Mike Bobinski

Drew Brees retired from the NFL after 20 seasons after the 2020 season. He had 16 seasons with the New Orleans Saints and won Super Bowl 44 with the organization.

Brees was the first NFL quarterback to pass for more than 4,000 yards in 12-straight seasons, including an NFL-record five 5,000-yard passing seasons. He was selected 12 times to the Pro Bowl, a Saints record.

He completed his NFL career by passing for 80,358 yards, 571 passing touchdowns, and rushing for 25 touchdowns.

Brees' former NFL team is at 4-9 on the season and has a 1% chance of making the postseason. Media and fans have stirred speculation about Sean Payton's return to the sidelines since Dennis Allen's first season has been rocky.

Could Drew Brees be a consideration for a coaching position in New Orleans if Mickey Loomis and the Saints front office decide to make a coaching change at the end of the season?