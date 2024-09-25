Familiar Faces Square Off When Saints and Falcons Renew Intense Rivalry
The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons are set to face off for the 111th time in their storied rivalry. You can't get more evenly matched from a historical perspective. This series is tied at 55 victories apiece, with the Falcons holding a narrow 28-27 advantage when these teams play in Atlanta.
There have been a few significant players that have seen both sides to this rivalry. Bobby Hebert, Michael Haynes, Craig Heyward, Morten Andersen, Joe Horn, and Curtis Lofton played for both the Saints and Falcons during their careers. Lance Moore showed his intellect by retiring before he even took a snap after being signed by the Falcons in 2016.
This season, there will also be a few faces familiar with one another. Offensive tackle Storm Norton was signed off the New Orleans practice squad by Atlanta last season. With the knee injury to RT Kaleb McGary, Norton will likely see the start against the Saints on Sunday. Defensive tackle Kentavious Street played one season with the Saints in 2022. He's now in his second year with Atlanta after being traded from the Eagles to the Falcons midway through last season.
There are a few that are expected to have an even bigger impact on Sunday's result.
David Onyemata, DT
Onyemata, 31, played his first seven NFL seasons with the Saints after being chosen in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Manitoba in Canada. A native of Nigeria, he was a raw player with tremendous physical gifts who develop quickly.
In seven years with New Orleans, Onyemata had 23 sacks, 63 QB hits, and 28 tackles for loss along with an interception. He left the team after the 2022 season as a free agent and ultimately signed with Atlanta.
During his first year with the Falcons, Onyemata had four sacks, 16 QB hits, and six stops for loss while recording a career-best 50 total tackles. In two games against his former team last year, Onyemata had five total tackles including one for loss, a QB hit, and a forced fumble.
Kaden Elliss, LB
New Orleans selected Elliss with a seventh-round choice in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Idaho. After his rookie year was cut short by a knee injury, he'd be a complementary part of the defense for the next two seasons. In 2022, he'd have a breakout year.
Elliss had eight sacks, 13 QB hits, and eight tackles for loss along with 101 total tackles between 2020 and 2022 with the Saints. His 2022 campaign accounted for seven sacks, 10 QB hits, and 78 tackles. That made him a hot target during free agency after the season, where he was inked by Atlanta.
Elliss, 29, carried that 2022 success over to the Falcons last season. He had career-highs in tackles (122), tackles for loss (11), and solo stops (82) while recording four sacks. In two matchups against his former employer, Elliss had nine total tackles and two for loss.
Coach and Former Quarterback Square Off
This is actually the first experience on either side of the Saints-Falcons feud for both New Orleans offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Atlanta QB Kirk Cousins. However, both are extremely familiar with each other.
Kubiak was the QB coach for the Minnesota Vikings in 2019 and 2020. He then took over as offensive coordinator for the Vikings in 2021, succeeding his father Gary Kubiak at the position. Kubiak's quarterback in all three of those seasons? Kirk Cousins.
Minnesota ranked 16th in total offense in 2019, finishing 23rd in passing yardage and sixth in rushing production. In 2020, the Vikings were 4th in total offense while ranking 14th in passing production and 5th in rushing yards. During 2021, Kubiak's only official season of being an offensive coordinator in his career, Minnesota was 12th in total offense, 11th in passing, and 17th in rushing yardage.
Cousins flourished under Kubiak, putting together the most productive stretch of his 13-year career. Between 2019 and 2021, Cousins completed 67.6% of his throws with 94 touchdowns, 26 interceptions, and averaged 4,030 passing yards per year.
Cousins had 35 touchdown passes in 2020, the highest of his career, with his 33 scores in 2021 being the second best. His interception percentage of 1.2 in 2019 was the best of his career, while a 1.4 in 2021 was his second best.
Kubiak now has Derek Carr as his quarterback, while Cousins is working with offensive coordinator Zac Robinson in Atlanta. Rick Dennison, now a Senior Offensive Consultant with the Saints, was also on the offensive staff in Minnesota between 2019 and 2021 with Kubiak and Cousins.