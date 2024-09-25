Saints News Network

First Look at Saints vs. Falcons in Week 4: NFC South Rivalry In Focus

One of the league's most underrated rivalries meet for a Week 4 clash in Atlanta.

Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) catches a pass against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III (34) during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
/ Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sunday sees the Saints (2-1) traveling to Atlanta to take on their biggest rival in the Falcons (1-2) for an important Week 4 matchup. Both teams are coming off losses at home and need this NFC South win in the early season. As we all know, only one can come out on top. Here's our first look at the biggest storylines for this game.

Saints Storylines to Follow In Week 4

We'll be paying close attention to the status of several key players going into Sunday.
Sep 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) during the first half at Caesars Superdome.

Health and Availability

It's always the biggest storyline of the week, as we wonder who will and won't be available for the Saints. The first injury report listed some big names on it, with Alvin Kamara (hip/ribs), Demario Davis (hamstring) and Cesar Ruiz (knee) being the biggest ones we're watching as the week progresses. Davis was at least an observer of practice on Wednesday, which is somewhat encouraging. However, New Orleans can't use the injury bug as an excuse for a lack of success. On the flip side, Taysom Hill (chest) is expected to play.

The Hurricane Threat

As of Wednesday evening, Hurricane Helene has a pretty direct path that has Atlanta in its sight. While we wish everyone in the area of the storm the absolute best, it certainly raises a few questions for Sunday. The safety of everyone is what's most important, and we know that fans are going to travel well for this game. We'll have to see if there's any damage following the storm, and it'll also be something to watch if the Falcons actually move operations temporarily ahead of it hitting.

The Erik McCoy Plan

With McCoy going to injured reserve and set to miss time, the Saints will have to make due. He's not exactly replaceable, to say the least. The team signed Shane Lemieux to their active roster from the practice squad, and the exact plan at center is not known at this time. Lucas Patrick is probably the frontrunner to take the spot with Lemieux, Oli Udoh or Landon Young taking the left guard spot. Regardless, New Orleans is going to have to find a way to ensure this Klint Kubiak offense doesn't go to the wayside.

The Rivalry

This is truly the best rivalry that no one talks about, as these two are extremely petty toward one another. Atlanta makes it a point to list the Saints as 'Visitors' on their scoreboard when they come to town. It's one of many examples of the bad blood that exists between the two franchises. Don't think the Falcons forgot about how last year ended, at least the players who were on the team then.

One thing that is worth pointing out is the fact that they'll put these differences aside to support a greater cause, taclking ALS. When they play, the two will use their 50/50 raffles to benefit Steve Gleason and Tim Green's charities.

Published
