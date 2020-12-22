NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Five Saints Selected to 2021 Pro Bowl

There will be five players representing the Saints in the 2021 Pro Bowl this season.
The New Orleans Saints are being represented by five players for the 2020 Pro Bowl, as announced on Monday evening. Offensive players Terron Armstead, Alvin Kamara, and Andrus Peat were selected, as well as defensive players Cam Jordan and Marshon Lattimore. Demario Davis, Ryan Ramczyk, and Trey Hendrickson were the most obvious snubs from the list.

This is the 13th consecutive season that the team has had at least one selection, with all five of the players being repeats. Peat and Armstead were named to their third straight Pro Bowls. Per the team's release, Lattimore is the first defensive back to be selected three times. Kamara is the the only Saint to be named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first four NFL seasons and the first Saint to be named in each of his first four years with the club. Jordan makes it for the sixth time.

This year's Pro Bowl will look wildly different, as it was canceled due to COVID-19. The original date was slated for Jan. 31 in Las Vegas. As a replacement, the NFL and EA Sports are working together to have a week of matchups that will feature a combination of celebrities, NFL Legends, current players, and streamers playing the game virtually on Madden NFL 21. This will be available to watch virtually.

